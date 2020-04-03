Market Overview

TCR² Therapeutics to Present at the Goldman Sachs Cell Therapy Day

April 03, 2020
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing the next generation of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced that Alfonso Quintás Cardama, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of TCR2 Therapeutics, will present an update on company progress during the panel "Emergence of TCRs and Next-Generation Therapies" at the Goldman Sachs Cell Therapy Day on April 6, 2020 at 2:00pm ET using a virtual platform.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing the next generation of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. TCR2's proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC®-T cells) specifically recognize and kill cancer cells by harnessing signaling from the entire TCR, independent of human leukocyte antigens (HLA). In preclinical studies, TRuC-T cells have demonstrated superior anti-tumor activity compared to chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CAR-T cells), while exhibiting lower levels of cytokine release. The Company's lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting solid tumors, TC-210, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with mesothelin-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma. The Company's lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting hematological malignancies, TC-110, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with CD19-positive adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia (aALL) and with aggressive or indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). For more information about TCR2, please visit www.tcr2.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Carl Mauch
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
(617) 949-5667
carl.mauch@tcr2.com

