Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

IGM Biosciences to Participate in Canaccord Genuity Horizons in Oncology Virtual Event

Globe Newswire  
April 03, 2020 7:00am   Comments
Share:

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies, today announced that Fred Schwarzer, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion on bispecific therapies at the Canaccord Genuity Horizons in Oncology Virtual Event on Wednesday, April 8 at 10:15 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the "Events and Presentations" page in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at https://investor.igmbio.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About IGM Biosciences, Inc.
Headquartered in Mountain View, California, IGM Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies. Since 2010, IGM Biosciences has worked to overcome the manufacturing and protein engineering hurdles that have limited the therapeutic use of IgM antibodies. Through its efforts, IGM Biosciences has created a proprietary IgM technology platform for the development of IgM antibodies for those clinical indications where their inherent properties may provide advantages as compared to IgG antibodies.

Contact:

Argot Partners
David Pitts
212-600-1902
igmbio@argotpartners.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga