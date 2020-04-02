PEOPLE'S UTAH BANCORP SCHEDULES FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People's Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) announced that it will report its first quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. MDT (12:00 p.m. EDT) to discuss its financial performance.



Interested investors may listen to the call live at www.peoplesutah.com . Investment professionals are invited to dial 888-317-6003 (international calls 412-317-6061) and the participant entry number is 7989407. Please dial in 10-15 minutes early so the name and company information may be collected prior to the start of the conference.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website www.peoplesutah.com or at the same URL for one month after the call. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed on this conference call.

About People's Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp is a $2.5 billion bank holding company for AltabankTM. AltabankTM is the largest community bank in Utah. AltabankTM, a full-service bank, provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals through 26 branch locations from Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabank's clients have direct access to bankers and decision makers who work with clients to understand their specific needs and design customized financial solutions. AltabankTM has been serving communities in Utah and southern Idaho for more than 100 years. More information about AltabankTM is available at www.altabank.com . More information about People's Utah Bancorp is available at www.peoplesutah.com .

Investor Relations Contact

Mark K. Olson

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

People's Utah Bancorp

1 East Main Street

American Fork UT 84003

investorrelations@peoplesutah.com

Phone: 801-642-3998