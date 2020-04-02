FG, POPE, OPB, and NTGN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



FGL Holdings (NYSE: FG ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to FGL Holdings' agreement to be acquired by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Shareholders of FGL Holdings will receive $12.50 in cash or 0.2558 shares of Fidelity National Financial common stock for each share of FGL Holdings owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-fgl-holdings .

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership (NASDAQ CM: POPE ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Pope Resources' agreement to be acquired by Rayonier Inc. Unitholders of Pope Resources will receive 3.929 shares of Rayonier Inc., 3.929 units of Rayonier Operating Partnership LP, or $125 in cash for each unit of Pope Resources owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-pope-resources .

Opus Bank (NASDAQ GS: OPB ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Opus Bank's agreement to be acquired by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Shareholders of Opus Bank will receive 0.90 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp for each share of Opus Bank owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-opus-bank .

Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: NTGN ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Neon's agreement to be acquired by BioNTech SE. Shareholders of Neon will receive 0.063 American Depository Shares for each share of Neon owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-neon-therapeutics-inc .

