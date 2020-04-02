Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded Contract To Provide Support Services U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, Office Of The Chief Information Officer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries' (NYSE:HII) subsidiary HII Mission Driven Innovative Solutions Inc., a part of HII's Technical Solutions Division, is one of five companies awarded an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) Office of Inspector General (OIG) to provide support services to the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO). The contract was a recompete win for HII and has a maximum ceiling value of $70 million.



"We are elated to continue our partnership with the U.S. Postal Service OIG by providing cutting-edge tools and technologies across their enterprise," said Garry Schwartz, president of Technical Solutions' Mission Driven Innovative Solutions. "We are committed to providing technology-enabled solutions and professional services to solve the USPS OIG's most complex missions."

The USPS OIG-OCIO is responsible for providing technical services to auditors, investigators and other components within the agency, at various locations across the country. HII's Technical Solutions division will deliver application integration, information technology operations, information security, enterprise services and support of other functional areas.

With more than two decades of dedicated mission support, HII has partnered with the USPS OIG to develop a range of sophisticated software applications and analytical solutions. The company's advanced technical expertise helps facilitate enterprise-wide knowledge management, Big Data insights and operational efficiencies.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, nuclear and environmental services, and fleet sustainment. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:



Statements in this release, as well as other statements we may make from time to time, other than statements of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. Factors that may cause such differences include: changes in government and customer priorities and requirements (including government budgetary constraints, shifts in defense spending, and changes in customer short-range and long-range plans); our ability to estimate our future contract costs and perform our contracts effectively; changes in procurement processes and government regulations and our ability to comply with such requirements; our ability to deliver our products and services at an affordable life cycle cost and compete within our markets; natural and environmental disasters and political instability; our ability to execute our strategic plan, including with respect to share repurchases, dividends, capital expenditures, and strategic acquisitions; adverse economic conditions in the United States and globally; changes in key estimates and assumptions regarding our pension and retiree health care costs; security threats, including cyber security threats, and related disruptions; and other risk factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There may be other risks and uncertainties that we are unable to predict at this time or that we currently do not expect to have a material adverse effect on our business, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that we may make.

