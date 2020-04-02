Ondot Systems Hosts Webinar to Help Card Issuers Meet Consumers' Needs During Coronavirus Outbreak

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondot Systems, the digital card services platform for credit and debit issuers, hosts its "Protect your card portfolio: what to do now and what comes next" webinar on April 9 at 2 pm EST for card issuers interested in effectively doing business during the coronavirus outbreak.

The webinar includes expert panelists from FIS, ICBA Bancard and Ondot Systems and will discuss:

How Covid-19 is causing changes in the payments industry;

What the data suggests is the market response;

How to manage increasing call center volumes;

Best practices on how card issuers can be more agile in the way they work with consumers;

What is next? Preparing for the long-term impact.

"The coronavirus has caused consumer behavior, expectations and demands to dramatically change in a very short time," said Chris Harris, the moderator of Ondot's webinar. "This webinar will offer best practices on how to protect issuers' card portfolios and more effectively serve customers.

Anyone interested in attending the webinar can register at ondotsystems.com/covid19webinar.

About Ondot

Founded in 2011, Ondot provides more than 4,500 banks and credit unions with a digital card services platform to drive cardholder engagement. From community issuers to top global banks, Ondot enables financial institutions to offer in-the-moment convenience, control, and transparency for credit and debit cards, leading to higher usage, lower cost, and reduced fraud. To learn more about Ondot Systems, visit www.ondotsystems.com.

Gary Singh ondot systems +1 5105997758 gary.singh@ondotsystems.com Chuck Meyers Ondot Systems 404 435 9057 charles.meyers@ondotsystems.com