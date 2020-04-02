Smile Direct Club Applauds New Utah Teledentistry Law

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following Utah Governor Gary Herbert's signature yesterday on Utah Senate Bill 0135, an amendment to the state's dental practice act that defines and protects the practice of teledentistry, SmileDirectClub Chief Legal Officer and EVP Business Affairs Susan Greenspon Rammelt made the following statement:



"SmileDirectClub is pleased that Governor Herbert signed this bill, ensuring that all Utahns will be able to receive safe and effective oral care using teledentistry. In a time when the global COVID-19 pandemic has made clear the need for telehealth solutions more than ever before, the use of technology to maintain a safe and convenient standard of care between providers and patients is critical, and SmileDirectClub applauds the steps Utah has taken to embrace this technology for the practice of dentistry.

As the leader and pioneer in teledentistry, SmileDirectClub has recently opened its platform to new providers and announced its wholesale plans for later in 2020. SmileDirectClub looks forward to continuing our work with the dental community to put technology to use in advancing patient oral care."

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) ("SmileDirectClub") is an oral care company and creator of the first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for teeth straightening. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany and Hong Kong.

