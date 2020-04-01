Richardson Electronics Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Conference Call

LAFOX, Ill., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) plans to release its financial results for its third quarter ended February 29, 2020 after the close of business on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. The release will be distributed by GlobeNewswire and will be available on the Company's website at www.rell.com.



On Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. CDT, Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert J. Ben, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's third quarter fiscal year 2020 results. A question and answer session will be included as part of the call's agenda. To listen to the call, please dial (USA) (866) 800-8648 or (International) (617) 614-2702 and enter passcode 95925021 approximately five minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 10:00 a.m. CDT on April 10, 2020, for seven days. The telephone numbers for the replay are (USA) (888) 286-8010 and (International) (617) 801-6888; passcode 69273455.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and "engineered solutions" based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.





