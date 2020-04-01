Market Overview

EQM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of EQM and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Globe Newswire  
April 01, 2020 12:30pm   Comments
NEW YORK, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company's proposed sale to Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On February 27, 2020, EQM announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Equitrans.  Per the merger agreement, EQM shareholders will receive 2.44 shares of Equitrans common stock for each share of EQM common stock owned.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that EQM's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for EQM stockholders.

If you own shares of EQM and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you're interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

 

Primary Logo

