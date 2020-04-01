Bay Baby Produce Joins The Movement to Build The World's Safest Food Supply Chain Adopting The Free iTrade Traceability Campaign

DUBLIN, Calif., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bay Baby Produce is the latest customer to pick up the food safety mantle and join iTrade's iTracefresh program. As the leading global provider of supply chain software for the food and beverage industry, iTrade is pioneering efforts to build the world's safest and most comprehensive global food supply chain. To underline its commitment to guaranteeing the safety of our food, it has removed all barriers to adoption, offering the iTracefresh traceability suite to any supplier, or indeed any buyer's, entire supplier portfolio for the first year – free of charge.



"As a family business, ensuring that our customers have confidence in the safety of our food is incredibly important to us. As we continue to grow our company, iTrade's traceability offer will also help us appeal to and comply with new buyer requirements quickly and easily. We are excited to join the world's safest food supply chain and use traceability as a strategic differentiator," comments Tyann Schlimmer, Sales Representative at Bay Baby Produce.

In addition to protecting a supplier's brands during recalls and enabling critical downstream supply chain visibility, iTrade's traceability solutions help grow its customers' businesses. Data from a yearlong pilot with a major industry buyer showed that suppliers adopting iTrade traceability increased their trading volumes by an average of 55 percent in just 12 months. Additionally, a sample of just four new growers added a combined $10 million in revenue over the same period.

"The world would be a better place if everyone knew where their food came from," says Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of iTradeNetwork. "Consumers are choosing brands that can ensure the safety of their food and we are excited to have Bay Baby Produce join us in creating the world's safest food supply chain."

From starting with just a small patch of dirt, Bay Baby Produce has now expanded to 500 acres and grows several varieties of Certified Organic hard winter squash in addition to their Pumpkin Patch Pals® and Fruit Deco®. To keep up with their development, Bay Baby Produce expanded their operation in 2019 and moved into their own 55,000 square foot warehouse in Mt. Vernon, WA. At Bay Baby Produce, year-round prepping, planting and harvesting is crucial to continue supplying their quality products, and they're proud to be innovators in the Skagit Valley agricultural community.

Companies interested in adopting iTrade's iTracefresh traceability suite and enjoying the first year, free of charge, should visit https://www.itradenetwork.com/itracefresh/item/ . The promotional package includes two of iTrade 's products: its Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) case labeling solution, and its Palletized Advanced Ship Notice (ASN) solution, Transit. Qualifying companies may also receive the free field kit hardware package that includes a printer, two mobile devices, and 10,000 labels to help them get started on iTracefresh.

Contact:

Bryn McFadden

925-660-1100

inquiries@itradenetwork.com