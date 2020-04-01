Armor Partners with Master Agent AVANT Communications to Extend its Cloud Security and Compliance Products to More Customers and Partners

Dallas, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armor®, a leading global cybersecurity software company that protects data and applications in public, hybrid and private cloud environments, has partnered with AVANT Communications ("AVANT"), a platform for IT decision-making and the leading distributor of next-generation technologies. Together, Armor and AVANT will offer cloud security and compliance solutions to customers.

Armor's cloud security and compliance software will now be available to AVANT's broad network of Trusted Advisors who, in turn, can offer them to their enterprise customers -- helping them to protect their cloud workloads and meet their compliance requirements. Together with Armor, AVANT's Trusted Advisors will help large and mid-size enterprises make the right technology choices to solve mission-critical security and compliance challenges.

"AVANT is excited about partnering with Armor," said Ron Hayman, Chief Cloud Officer of AVANT. "As the latest addition to our growing portfolio, Armor helps make cloud security simple. We look forward to sharing Armor's market-leading cloud security and compliance software with enterprise security leaders through our Trusted Advisors, who are ushering IT leaders into this new era of innovation."

AVANT's growing ecosystem of channel sales professionals, known as Trusted Advisors, help enterprises navigate today's changing IT landscape. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, proprietary data and a portfolio of best-in-class solutions, these Trusted Advisors empower customers to make the right technology choices to solve their cloud security business problems.

"Through our AVANT partnership, we can deliver Armor's security and compliance software to a whole new host of customers and channel partners," said Armor CEO Mark Woodward. "AVANT's Trusted Advisors are looked to by their enterprise customers (both large and mid-size) as their technology partner, their trusted source for guidance and technical knowledge, helping to ensure their IT success. Combining our security and compliance expertise with the Trusted Advisors' deep knowledge of each customer's IT environment and goals, is a recipe for success for everyone involved: the end-user customers, AVANT's Trusted Advisors and Armor. We look forward to a productive, long-term relationship with AVANT and their agent community, as part of our overall partner strategy."

Armor Anywhere is a workload protection product that features threat detection and response, as well as audit-ready compliance for PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST and GDPR. Armor Anywhere, with log and data management product, includes the ability to ingest logs from native public cloud tools (such as AWS CloudTrail and GuardDuty) and third-party data sources. Armor collects, correlates and analyzes millions of events and logs from various network and cloud native tools to produce enriched, correlated event data with one-click remediation delivered by Armor's 24/7/365 Security Operations Center (SOC).

About Armor

Armor is a global cybersecurity software company that simplifies protecting data and applications in private, public or hybrid cloud environments. Armor Anywhere provides technology to detect and respond to threats and can be activated in minutes. Armor also helps organizations comply to major regulatory frameworks and controls. Armor combines workload protection, analytics from cloud-native sources, and other security data to provide unparalleled insight into threats facing organizations. Armor's cybersecurity experts monitor customer environments 24/7/365 and if an attack takes place, helps customers respond quickly and effectively. Armor protects over 1000 customers in over 40 cuntries. To learn more, visit www.armor.com or follow @armor on Twitter.

About AVANT Communications

AVANT Communications ("AVANT") is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation's premier distributor for next-generation technologies. AVANT provides unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with original research, channel sales assistance, training, and tools to guide decision-making around IT services that promote business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments to the latest in security services, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications. For more information, visit www.goavant.net, or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Elizabeth Clarke Armor 469-480-0909 Elizabeth.Clarke@armor.com