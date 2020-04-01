Glenwood Springs, Colorado, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adjusting to a new normal of working or studying from home, social distancing and vigorous hygiene practices can be stressful, especially with so much uncertainty about when life will get back to a steady, familiar routine. Canceling an anticipated vacation can add to an already pervasive sense of sadness and loss. Glenwood Springs' new Reschedule Campaign hopes to lift spirits by reminding visitors of the good days sure to arrive in the weeks ahead and inspire them to connect online as a travel community. The opportunity to win prizes adds to the fun.

"Having an experience like a trip to look forward to gives people a sense of hope and dose of positivity that we all need right now," Glenwood Springs Director of Tourism Lisa Langer said. "Our Reschedule Campaign encourages guests to shift their thinking from ‘no, we can't do this now,' to ‘yes, this is possible soon.' By rescheduling their trip our visitors can look forward to all the trusted travel experiences they've come to know and love in Glenwood Springs. In the meantime, building a social community online where visitors can share their favorite photos and travel plans provides a healthy, happy space for all of us to connect until we can be together again."

To participate in the Reschedule Campaign, travelers are invited to share their past Glenwood Springs vacation photos with #VisitGlenwood and tagging @VisitGlenwood on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter . For those who haven't visited before, share a favorite photo from the VisitGlewood website or social media. To qualify for prizes, participants should ensure that their posts can be seen publicly. Everyone who participates will be entered to win prizes from some of Glenwood Springs' top visitor attractions. Prizes include day passes to Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, Iron Mountain Hot Springs, Glenwood Hot Springs, Yampah Spa and Vapor Caves or the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue.

Guests are encouraged to include images of their favorite Glenwood Springs places and things-to-do. Ideas are abundant and can include top visitor activities like hiking to Hanging Lake or Doc Holliday's grave marker, cycling on area trails, soaking in the hot springs, rafting the Colorado River or gold-medal fishing along the Roaring Fork River. Other ideas might include sharing preferred lodging or a delicious meal enjoyed at one of Glenwood Springs' dining establishments. "We are looking forward to seeing everyone's pictures and to giving away prizes," Langer said.

Langer also wanted to reassure the traveling public about the status of the community. "Businesses in Glenwood Springs and the Roaring Fork Valley are doing everything they can to keep our communities safe and sound. Right now, it's important that we all do our part to stay healthy. As vacationers reschedule their trips, we look forward to welcoming them back to Glenwood Springs."



