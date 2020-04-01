CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. TO HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON ITS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS; AND TO PRESENT AT UPCOMING INVESTOR EVENTS

RUTLAND, Vt., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, will release its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, May 7, 2020.



The company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial (877) 838-4153 or for international participants (720) 545-0037 at least 10 minutes before start time. The Conference ID is 168 0479 for the call and the replay.

The call will also be webcast; to listen, participants should visit the company's website at http://ir.casella.com and follow the appropriate link to the webcast. A replay of the call will be available on the company's website, or by calling (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 (Conference ID 168 0479).

The company also announced today that the company's management will be presenting at the following upcoming events:

G. Research, in conjunction with Gabelli Funds, 6th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Virtual Conference on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





Stifel Virtual Fireside Chat on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A copy of the presentation for each event will be available shortly before the Company presents and may be accessed via the Investors' section of the company's website at http://ir.casella.com . In addition, each event will be webcast live via a link or phone number on the company's website.