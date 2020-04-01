NexTech AR Solutions to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 2nd

NEW YORK and TORONTO, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE: N29), the leader in augmented reality for eCommerce and AR learning applications, today announced that Evan Gappelberg CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 2nd.



DATE: Thursday, April 2nd

TIME: 10:30 am EST

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/April2TechVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Nextech integrated Zoom into Jolokia's Inferno platform extending the capabilities of Zoom meetings out to 100,000 people concurrently with real-time Q&A Plus immersive AR creating a one of a kind new platform.



The company reported audited financials for 2019, reporting over $6.0 million in gross revenue and 53% gross profit of $3.2 million for the 2019, 12-month calendar year.

The company achieved $800,000 in revenue for the single month of January 2020 and gross profit of $528,000 representing a 66% Gross profit versus a 59% gross profit last month and the highest revenue ever achieved in a single month, which represents a 110% increase in revenue and 172% increase in gross profits year over year.

The company received a new 2020 order from Walther Arms, most famous as the manufacturer of James Bond's Walther PPK.

The company has launched a major enhancement by expanding the platform to serve Apple's .USDZ files alongside the default format GLTF.

About NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

NexTech is one of the leaders in the rapidly growing AR industry, estimated to hit $120 billion by 2022, according to Statista. NexTech, the first publicly traded "pure-play" AR company, began trading on the CSE on October 31st, 2018. NexTech has a two-pronged strategy for rapid growth including growth through acquisition of eCommerce businesses and growth of its omni-channel AR SaaS platform called ARitize™.

The company is pursuing four multi-billion-dollar verticals in AR.

ARitize™ For eCommerce: The company launched its technologically advanced webAR for eCommerce early in 2019 and has been rapidly signing up customers onto its SaaS platform. Customers include Walther Arms, Wright Brothers, Mr. Steak, and Budweiser. NexTech has the first ​‘full funnel' end-to-end eCommerce solution for the AR industry including its 3D product capture, 3D ads for Facebook and Google, ‘Try it On' technology for online apparel, 3D and 360-degree product views, and ‘one click buy'.

ARitize™ 3D-AR-360 Advertising Platform: launched in Q1 2020 the ad platform will be the industry's first end-to-end solution whereby the company will leverage its 3D asset creation into 3D, 360, AR ads. In 2019, according to IDC, global advertising spend will be about $725 billion.

ARitize™ University: having launched in June 2019, the app-based solution allows companies and educational establishments to leverage all of their existing 2D assets - YouTube videos, PDF documents, PowerPoint decks, images, etc. - and then overlay immersive 3D-AR experiences on top of that content for an interactive training experience that drives productivity.

ARitize™ Hollywood Studios : expected to launch in Q1 2020, the studio has created a proprietary entertainment venue for which it is producing immersive content using 360 video, and augmented reality as the primary display platform.

