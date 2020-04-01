Harpoon Therapeutics Appoints Two New Members to Its Board of Directors

Andrew R. Robbins, former Chief Operating Officer, Array Biopharma





SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers, today announced that it has appointed Andrew R. Robbins and Joseph S. Bailes, M.D., to its Board of Directors. Among his many achievements, Mr. Robbins is credited with leading the highly successful U.S. launch of BRAFTOVI® (encorafenib) + MEKTOVI® (binimetinib) in BRAF-mutant metastatic melanoma. Dr. Bailes is a medical oncologist with substantial experience in clinical practice, legislation, public policy and advocacy, and for nearly two decades, served in various executive leadership capacities for ASCO.

"I am excited by the appointments of Andy Robbins and Joe Bailes to our board of directors, where their broad experience in oncology will prove to be invaluable as Harpoon continues to advance its portfolio of novel T cell engagers," said Luke Evnin, Ph.D., Chairman and co-founder of Harpoon Therapeutics. "On behalf of the Board and the entire management team I am very pleased to welcome both Andy and Joe, and look forward to drawing upon their operational and strategic expertise during this exciting period of growth for Harpoon."

"Harpoon represents a unique opportunity with four product development programs, two clinical stage oncology assets, a talented management team and the financial resources to execute on its development strategy," said Andy Robbins. "I look forward to working closely with the other members of Harpoon's board and management team to help bring important new treatment options to patients in need."

Mr. Robbins is an accomplished executive with extensive commercial, development and strategic leadership experience during a 20-year career in the pharmaceutical industry, with a specific focus on oncology and hematology products. Most recently, he served at Array Biopharma as the Chief Operating Officer until its acquisition by Pfizer in 2019. Prior to joining Array in 2012, he held management positions at Hospira, Inc., a global pharmaceutical and medical device company, including General Manager and Vice President of the U.S. Alternate Site business unit and Vice President of Corporate Development. Prior to January 2007, he held commercial and leadership positions within Pfizer's oncology division. Additionally, Mr. Robbins has previously served on the board of directors of Fate Therapeutics, Cytograft Tissue Engineering and StemCor Systems. Mr. Robbins holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University and a bachelor's degree from Swarthmore College.

"I am excited to join the board of Harpoon and look forward to doing my part to help the company achieve its mission of harnessing breakthrough science to create innovative immune-oncology treatment options that improve outcomes for people with cancer," said Joe Bailes, M.D. "I have tremendous respect for my fellow Board members and the Harpoon management team, and I look forward to working with them."

For more than 20 years, Joseph S. Bailes, M.D., served in various leadership capacities, including President, of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). During his ten years as Chair of ASCO's Clinical Practice Committee, he led a number of legislative and regulatory initiatives that helped to shape the current environment for regulation and reimbursement of cancer care in the United States. He also served as Chair of the ASCO Government Relations Council, a position that was responsible for ASCO's involvement in legislative, regulatory and public policy matters affecting cancer clinical research and treatment. Dr. Bailes has many years of experience in oncology private practice as a former partner in Texas Oncology, P.A., an oncology practice group. He was also a founding member of Physician Reliance Network (PRN), a corporate predecessor to US Oncology, Inc. Dr. Bailes received his medical degree from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School at Dallas followed by his internship and residency at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. He completed his Medical Oncology/Hematology Fellowship at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, where he also served as Clinical Assistant Professor.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient's own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon's first product, HPN424, targets PSMA and is in a Phase 1 trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Harpoon's second product, HPN536, targets mesothelin and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for cancers expressing mesothelin, initially focused on ovarian and pancreatic cancers. HPN217 targets BCMA and a Phase 1/2 trial for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma is expected to be initiated in the first half of 2020. For additional information about Harpoon Therapeutics, please visit www.harpoontx.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Harpoon Therapeutics' expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties that could cause Harpoon Therapeutics' clinical development programs, future results or performance to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits from the appointments of Mr. Robbins and Dr. Bailes, as well as progress, timing, scope and anticipated results of clinical trials, the development and advancement of product candidates, and the growth of the company. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during clinical studies, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected, changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, the uncertainties and timing of the regulatory approval process, and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Other factors that may cause Harpoon Therapeutics' actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Harpoon Therapeutics' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Harpoon Therapeutics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

