Goodfood to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

MONTREAL, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. ("Goodfood" or "the Company") (TSX:FOOD), a leading online grocery Company in Canada, will release its financial results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2020 on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, before markets open. Jonathan Ferrari, CEO, Neil Cuggy, President and COO, and Philippe Adam, CFO, will hold a conference call to review the results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on the same day.



Details of the Conference Call:

When: April 8, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Dial in number: 877-223-4471 or 647-788-4922

Conference call replay available until April 15, 2020:

1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642

To access the webcast and view the slide presentation, click on this link:

https://www.makegoodfood.ca/en/investisseurs/evenements

The conference ID is 4268318.

About Goodfood

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items that make it easy for members from coast to coast to enjoy delicious meals at home every week. Goodfood's mission is to make the impossible come true, from farm to kitchen, by enabling members to do their weekly meal planning and grocery shopping in less than 1 minute. Goodfood members get access to a unique selection of products online as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its world class direct to consumer fulfilment ecosystem that cuts out food waste and expensive retail overhead. The Company has its main production facility and administrative offices based in Montreal, Quebec, two production facilities out West, in Calgary, AB and Vancouver, BC, and a breakfast facility in Montreal, Quebec. Goodfood had 246,000 active subscribers as at February 29, 2020. www.makegoodfood.ca

