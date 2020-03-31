Dawn F. Jackson Honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Apopka, FL, March 31, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Dawn F. Jackson of Apopka, Florida has been honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of fire dispatch and publishing. These important people exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they must never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.

About Dawn F. Jackson

Dawn Jackson is retired after 30 years from the City of Detroit Fire Department where she served as a fire and emergency medical services dispatcher. She is currently an author of three books on The Olmec Nation, which is the oldest and first spiritually civilized culture in North America. The Olmec presence has been around at least 5,000 years to circa 800 A.D., stretching back into antiquity. Her books are especially informative for children between ages 7 -12. They are titled, “The Olmec Nation: The First Spiritually Civilized Culture in North America (The Olmec Nation Is Our Inheritance Book 1),” Volume 2: “Lemuria: Continent of the First Civilized Species” and Volume 3: “The Legacy.” Her books are available on Amazon.com.

In addition, Dawn has an astrological site on Facebook called Dawn’s Astrological Visions at www.facebook.com/pg/felicia48223/about/?ref=page_internal. She posts her Professional astrology reports and entertainment reading.

Ms. Jackson attended Wayne County Community College. In her spare time she enjoys astrology and yoga. Dawn’s goal is to publish volume 4 of her series about The Olmec Nation.

Dawn Jackson states, “A clear understanding of the past regarding North America for Black people is very important. The more we understand the past, the more confident and grounded we will be in the future.”

About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.

Contact Information:

Strathmore Worldwide

Susan Perrault

516-677-9696

Contact via Email

www.strathmoreworldwide.com

Syndi Reibman

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/804386

Press Release Distributed by PR.com