GEICO Military Supports Young Marines National Foundation Rose Campaign

Washington, DC, March 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Since 2018, GEICO Military has been a leading corporate sponsor of the Young Marines National Foundation. Like Young Marines, GEICO Military cares deeply about building strong communities by supporting our heroes. In fact, last year, GEICO Military helped the Young Marines National Foundation promote the importance of honoring military heroes across the nation through community engagement and volunteerism.

Thanks to support from corporate sponsors like GEICO Military, the Young Marines connected communities of young volunteers who honored their local heroes and the sacrifices they and their families made for our country. In the first year, 14 Young Marines units participated in the national remembrance effort by placing 10,250 roses across eight states, at no cost to the units. This marked the inaugural year of the Rose Campaign. Efforts like this help Young Marines build character and become engaged citizens and strengthen communities across the nation.

The Young Marines National Foundation is proud to announce GEICO Military’s renewed support for this year’s Rose Campaign.

“The Young Marines National Foundation is honored to recognize GEICO Military as a leading sponsor of our program. Thanks to their continued partnership, we will expand our remembrance efforts in our second year to support more Young Marines units, and as a result, honor more veterans and their sacrifices.” - Michael Kessler, Board Chairman, Young Marines National Foundation.

With GEICO Military’s help, the Young Marines National Foundation will be able to grow the Rose Campaign, and their gift alone will translate into thousands of roses laid at veteran gravesites.

“The GEICO Military Team is proud to partner with the Young Marines National Foundation once again and see the impact our support can have on veterans and their loved ones across the country.” – Kevin Isherwood, Manager, GEICO Military Department

Planning is underway now for the 2020 program, to get involved or learn more, visit www.rosecampaign.com or please send an inquiry to giving@ymfoundation.org.

About the Young Marines National Foundation:

Young Marines National Foundation supports the mission, values, and programs of the Young Marines, which is committed to the development of boys and girls into responsible citizens. For more information, visit: https://youngmarinesfoundation.org.

