New Finger Prick Blood Test for Covid-19. Gets Results in Minutes.

Pinner USA, in compliance with the newly updated FDA regulations has presented Pinner C19, a rapid finger prick Covid-19 test that gives results in minutes.

Northvale, NJ, March 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Pinner USA yesterday presented Pinner C19, a rapid Covid-19 test performed via chromatographic immunoassay for the qualitative detection of IgG and IgM antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in whole human blood, serum or plasma. The test assists in the diagnosis of primary and secondary SARS-Cov-2 infections. Pinner C19 requires only a few drops of blood from a finger prick and provides results within minutes.

The Pinner C19 Rapid Covid-19 Test tests for both IgM and IgG antibodies in the blood. IgM is produced by the human immune system to eliminate pathogens in the early stages of the infection; IgG displays at a later stage of the disease.

Pinner C19 Rapid Covid-19 test was developed and produced in China by their production partner, which has met the quality management system audits of CFDA (Chinese Food and Drug Administration) and ISO 13485 and has recently received World Health Organization (WHO) certification. The CDC of China has evaluated this test. According to their conclusion, IgG has an accuracy of 100% and, IgM has an accuracy of 90.0%.

The FDA has published the “Policy for Diagnostic Tests for Coronavirus Disease-2019 During the Public Health Emergency.” https://www.fda.gov/media/135659/download on March 16, 2020, and has provided the guidelines for the usage and distribution of serological tests.

Pinner USA Inc, in compliance with this new policy, has provided the necessary validation data via the required “Notification” to FDA and has also implemented the required statements on its website, product, and reports.

As required by this policy, the Pinner USA test can be provided only to “point-of-care” facilities, including laboratories, hospitals, clinics, physician’s offices, and anywhere healthcare workers are involved in treating and/or testing patients.

Due to the rapid and increasing need for testing in the United States, Pinner USA believes the Pinner C-19 Rapid Covid-19 test will deliver needed results easily and rapidly.

Many countries have used and continue to use these rapid tests for their citizens. In practice, the tests provide the Chinese government with immediate results and have helped slow the pandemic by testing millions of citizens.

Pinner C19 is available for laboratories, hospitals, clinics, physician offices, and anywhere else healthcare workers are involved in treating and/or testing patients.

