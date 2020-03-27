Market Overview

Superior Grocers Installing Plexiglass Guards at All Check-Stands

March 27, 2020 3:00am   Comments
Santa Fe Springs, CA, March 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Superior Grocers’ first priority is always the health and safety of their customers and employees and they are taking additional steps to protect you.

-Plexiglass Guards are being installed at each Check-Stand at every location.
-Social Distancing is being adhered to and signs are posted throughout the store.
-Check-out lines are identified with floor graphics designated 6’ apart.
-Added staff and shifts dedicated to cleaning the store

Superior Grocers is one of the largest independently-owned chains of grocery stores in Southern California. Their philosophy is to offer the highest quality products with exceptional customer service. You can always count on excellent Quality, Variety, & Value when you shop at Superior Grocers. They are dedicated to building a community of loyal customers, vendors and staff where food shopping is fun and the spirit and love of family guide their actions.

Superior Grocers is open daily 8:00A-7:00P and has reserved the hours of 7:00A- 8:00A for Seniors 65+ and the Disabled.

Visit Our Website: Superiorgrocers.com

Contact Information:
Superior Grocers
Brenda Sarti
562-345-8806
Contact via Email
superiorgrocers.com

