A J's Self Storage, Toccoa, GA, Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.

A J's Self Storage, located in Toccoa, Georgia, has been sold to a regional buyer. Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, and Michael Morrison, of Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the Seller and secured the Buyer.

Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, and Michael Morrison, of Midcoast Properties, Inc. a leading Self Storage Brokerage Firm in the Southeast, represented the Seller and secured the Buyer.

The facility is comprised of 210 Climate Controlled and Traditional Storage Units, and also has outside parking for cars and boats. Amenities include lighting, fencing, with a 24 hour electronic gate access. There is also an office with retail supplies. A J’s Self Storage is located in Toccoa, GA. Toccoa is about 85 miles northeast of Atlanta, GA, 45 miles north of Athens, GA, and 65 miles southwest of Greenville, SC.

Midcoast Properties, Inc. is a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, focusing on the Self Storage industry. Brokerage services are available in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. The firm’s focus is to be a valuable resource to self storage owners, buyers, industry members and investors.

For additional information contact:

Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM

(843) 342-7650

(843) 342-7680 fax

dale@midcoastproperties.com

www.midcoastproperties.com

Michael Morrison

(803) 600-0602

michael@midcoastproperties.com

