Modular Manufacturing Experts, Best GEN Modular, Pivot to Manufacture Hospital Rooms

A South Dakota company with 60+ years of modular manufacturing and commercial modular building experience pivots to build hospital rooms and critical care rooms quickly. This is an immediate solution to the increasing number of COVID19 hospitalization cases across the United States.

Rapid City, SD, March 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Best GEN Modular, a manufacturer of commercial modular structures, headquartered in Rapid City, SD, today unveiled a fully-finished, turnkey modular hospital design to help healthcare providers meet critical care needs as the region and nation face rising confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus.

The new design offers customizable and scalable structures. The rooms feature a negative pressure HVAC system and FRP panels for easy cleaning and sanitization. In addition, units can be tailored to meet any patient or facility needs, including nurse’s stations, large and small triage rooms, pharmacies, break rooms, and more.

With many states expected to face a shortage of healthcare capacity in the coming weeks, Best GEN Modular is preparing to shift its available resources toward the manufacture of these scalable units for extra isolation rooms and temporary hospital use that can be installed anywhere, where they are needed most.

Unlike other proposed solutions that emergency managers are considering, such as hotels and convention centers which lack proper air circulation, Best GEN Modular's units are built to facilitate medical operations. The structures can be placed in the parking lot next to a hospital or in an empty field, miles from a hospital and after their use is finished, the hospital rooms can be easily converted to housing.

“A couple of days ago, the Governor of New York was calling for an increase of 100,000 additional hospital rooms in his state. Yesterday, during his press briefing, he said they underestimated the speed the infection was increasing and he changed his plea to an additional 140,000 rooms. In the Midwest, it appears we are a few weeks behind where New York is at with the virus spread. We have enough time, if we act now, to get everything in motion to get these hospital rooms positioned for when they’re needed,” he said in response to the press conferences held by Governors.

“At Best GEN Modular, we are poised to help our nation address this pandemic head-on," Bestgen said. "My team has worked day and night this past week, finalizing everything needed to pivot in this direction. We started production of the first room on Tuesday and we're confident we can immediately manufacture thousands of hospital rooms."

When asked if anything needs to be done where the temporary hospitals will be placed, Bestgen responded, “We’ve partnered with GC firms, with a nationwide footprint, who will get these buildings operational immediately. After our modules arrive on-site, they’ll be able to get a 50-room hospital operational in about seven days.”

Best GEN Modular said it is prepared to provide 5,000 rooms. The first 100 room hospital will be on-site within three weeks. The company is redirecting all its resources to operate 24/7 at each of its four manufacturing facilities to help produce units as needed. After production is ramped up, they will be able to finish 112 hospital rooms a day.

“We’re going to be hiring a lot of people, right away; like the hotel and restaurant employees who have been laid off. We’ll bring them on board for a short season, get these hospitals built, and then they’ll be able to go back to their regular jobs as soon as this crisis is over,” said Bestgen. “I would imagine this is similar to what it was like when everyone in our country rallied, to get airplanes built during World War II."

To meet the need, Best GEN is immediately hiring for two South Dakota manufacturing locations, with 400+ positions for around-the-clock production. They are seeking applicants with all levels of experience in building trades and carpentry as well as office support staff. Anyone who has been recently unemployed and would like to help in this mission is encouraged to apply online and training will be provided.

