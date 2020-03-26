POWER Magazine's Spring 2020 Issue Showcases Robin McGraw, Denise Austin, Cat Cora and Others Who Have Found Their Special Gift

Manhasset, NY, March 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized showcases women in their spring issue who have found their special gift and are using it to help others through their careers and philanthropy.

Celebrities, Icons and Hardworking Professional Women Who Are Using Their Special Gifts to Help Others

P.O.W.E.R. believes we are all born with a gift that is the special thing we do to our absolute best. Many women find it early in life, while others don’t discover it until much later. Some find a way to translate their gift into a successful career. Their unique blend of capabilities and expertise puts them way ahead in finding or succeeding at their life’s work. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine’s spring issue highlights many women who have done just that.

P.O.W.E.R.’s spring cover girl, Robin McGraw, found her gift to inspire women to choose to live their lives with passion and purpose. She inspires women through every aspect of her life, whether it is through her podcast, foundation, skincare line, marriage or her books. Tune into Robin’s new podcast, I’ve Got a Secret! to feel empowered and informed to live your happiest and healthiest life. She created her original skincare line, Revelation, to encourage women to believe that it is not selfish to put themselves first, to understand that they deserve to embrace their own beauty, health and happiness, and to know they must take care of themselves in order to take care of those they love.

Denise Austin has known her gift for 40 years. She has been a champion for women who aspire to be healthy, active and vital at every stage of life. Denise has published 12 books, sold more than 24 million exercise videos, and her TV show, “Denise Austin’s Daily Workout,” was the #1 fitness show on TV for 24 years. Currently, she’s helping women create a lifestyle that fits their goals with her website programs on DeniseAustin.com.

Debra Newell knew her gift from the age of five. She launched Ambrosia Interior Design, Inc., an award winning international interior design firm. Many of us know Debra from her hit Bravo TV series, “Dirty John.” Moving on to the next chapter of her life, Newell opened her new company, Ambrosia Home, Inc., and devotes much of her time as an advocate helping women caught up in coercive controlling relationships.

Cat Cora, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, knew that cooking was her gift. She has shattered the glass ceiling as one of the first females to dominate the historically male culinary industry. Today, Cat is a world-renowned chef, author, restaurateur, contributing editor, television host and personality, actress, avid philanthropist, health and fitness expert, lifestyle entrepreneur and proud mother of six.

Elizabeth Santiago is the artist, baker and owner of Exquisite Cake Art, based in Bronx, New York for over seven years. She began finding her gift by studying fashion marketing and later turned her passion to baking. Elizabeth creates visually stunning, delectable cakes that are works of art.

Named as one of Forbes 30 Under 30, Elizabeth Wagmeister is an award-winning multimedia entertainment journalist. Her journalistic gift has brought her many awards at a young age, going back to her college years. She has established herself as a leading voice in entertainment news by breaking highly influential stories and her journalistic work is frequently recognized by the industry. Elizabeth currently hosts, writes, and produces digital videos for Variety.com and is a staple on the New York red carpet scene.

The profiles and biographies of their members in the spring issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine highlight many women who have found their gifts and have made them resonate in their careers.

Some women are struggling to find their gift or are trying to figure out how to use their gift to enhance their career. P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) suggests that women write down their successes in both their personal and career life and then look to see if a common theme develops. If there is one talent or skill that is evident, there is a good chance that is their gift. P.O.W.E.R. will help women on this journey by connecting them with a mentor who can assist them.

For further information, contact www.powerwoe.com and www.facebook.com/PowerWoeMagazine/.

ABOUT POWER-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized AND powerwoe.com

POWER-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.

