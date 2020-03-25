VOS Digital Media Group Expands Multi-Language Video Content Offerings from BANG Showbiz

BANG Showbiz videos now available through VOS in French, Spanish, Italian, German, and Japanese languages.

New York, NY, March 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- VOS Digital Media Group has announced the addition of multi-language video content from BANG Showbiz, a leading international entertainment news agency providing daily celebrity entertainment videos, weekly 24/7 programming, raw footage of celebrity events, and the latest news in cutting edge technology and gaming. As a video partner for hundreds of digital properties, VOS distributes digital video to global partners for web, mobile, and OTT devices across North America and LATAM. VOS’ partner publishers from around the world will now have access to BANG Showbiz’s premium video packages and raw paparazzi footage for their digital properties in French, Spanish, Italian, German, and Japanese.

“As prolific creators of premium media focusing on entertainment, technology, e-sports and viral content, BANG Showbiz is a brand that already has broad appeal to an international audience,” stated Paul Feller, CEO and Chairman of the Board for VOS Digital Media Group. “Multi-language programming in Portuguese and Spanish is a particularly timely addition to the VOS content exchange, as we expand our growing network of media and technology partnerships in LATAM.”

VOS offers BANG Showbiz content to publisher partners in over a half-dozen languages across more than a dozen channels. BANG Showbiz now joins a growing digital media catalog from an international network of content creators, spanning categories such as Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Technology, eSports, Lifestyle, and Breaking News.

About VOS Digital Media Group

VOS is a global digital video exchange and technology platform providing a seamless process for bringing together content creators and media companies. We specialize in providing and maintaining content sales and sourcing scalability, reducing labor and editorial costs, eliminating errors in metadata assignment and extraction, and drastically decreasing the time to market for both video creators and buyers. http://www.vosdmg.com

About BANG Showbiz

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe in over 10 languages, including German, French, Spanish and Japanese. BANG was established in 1997 by Fleet Street showbiz columnist Rick Sky – who was entertainment editor on The Sun, Daily Mirror and Daily Star – to serve the UK and world media with entertainment stories. BANG derives its superb editorial content from Rick’s years of experience and his creation of a team of talented journalists writing the hottest celebrity news for audiences around the world and across the web. BANG can provide articles, videos and images and has solutions for all your entertainment editorial needs. http://bangshowbiz.com/

Contact Information:

VOS Digital Media Group

Christopher Stankiewicz

347-620-9272

Contact via Email

www.vosdmg.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/808823

Press Release Distributed by PR.com