Knee Replacement Alternatives Website Launched

PR.com  
March 25, 2020 3:00am   Comments
Manhattan, KS, March 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center launched a website that answers questions about options for people who had an elective surgery scheduled for knee replacement.

https://www.knee-replacementalternatives.com was recently launched by Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center to allow people to consider knee replacement alternatives as many elective surgeries have been postponed in 2020.

Common knee conditions like arthritis, meniscus tears, tendon and ligament tears, overuse injuries, knee injury or accident.

Knee replacement candidates are able to find relief with a minimally invasive procedure provided by Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center.

In most cases, outpatient treatment takes four hours and is nearly pain-free. A patient does not have to "go under." On the day of the procedure, physicians collect stem cells using only local anesthesia.

Contact Information:
Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center
Kate Farley
844-320-4700
Contact via Email
https://kansasrmc.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/808744

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

