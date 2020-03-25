Knee Replacement Alternatives Website Launched

Manhattan, KS, March 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center launched a website that answers questions about options for people who had an elective surgery scheduled for knee replacement.

https://www.knee-replacementalternatives.com was recently launched by Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center to allow people to consider knee replacement alternatives as many elective surgeries have been postponed in 2020.

Common knee conditions like arthritis, meniscus tears, tendon and ligament tears, overuse injuries, knee injury or accident.

Knee replacement candidates are able to find relief with a minimally invasive procedure provided by Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center.

In most cases, outpatient treatment takes four hours and is nearly pain-free. A patient does not have to "go under." On the day of the procedure, physicians collect stem cells using only local anesthesia.

