Kvellix LLC Offering Free NUTSO™ to Help Maintain Our National Family Sanity

In these uncertain times with adding the term social distancing to our vocabulary, our desire to bring back family game night is more important than ever. Kvellix is trying to do their part by urging you to play NUTSO and increase our national sanity.

Littleton, MA, March 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Kvellix LLC, the makers of NUTSO™, a family poker styled card game, wants to do its share in keeping every family entertained during these trying times. Feeling the need to do something to overcome social distancing; Kvellix wants to help families create a new normal by gathering around the kitchen table and play NUTSO. To do this, Kvellix has two “NUTSO” related announcements that will help bring back some needed family sanity.

Scott Solomon, CEO of Kvellix, stated, “First, we decided to give everyone in the United States a free subscription to our recently launched NUTSO app. Everyone with an Android phone or tablet can download the NUTSO app from Google Play or the Amazon App store for free. Play NUTSO with a friend or family member no matter where they live. Whether they're in the next room, next door, next town or next state in this glorious country that we live. We will provide everyone an ability to connect socially but not physically. Secondly, I want to announce our first NUTSO Family Game Night National Championship. The first 300 families that want to participate can go to nutsonation.com, buy Norm a Coffee and get a free deck of NUTSO cards. Otherwise, you can purchase a NUTSO deck from Amazon. Gather family and friends and play NUTSO to determine your Family Game Night NUTSO Champion. To enter the challenge just post a picture of your champion with his winning hand on our NUTSO@KVELLIXLLC Facebook page. Family Champs will then be invited to a online NUTSO tournament that will be streamed live. The Top 10 scores will get a NUTSO Family Game Night Champion package that includes an invite to our live tournament which will be announced at a later date. Check the NUTSO Facebook page for all competition details and updates. Stay Sane, PLAY NUTSO.”

What is NUTSO™

Think of Nutso as a poker styled card game like Texas Hold’em with a twist. It combines the structure of Texas Hold’em but adds wild cards to the game like UNO. Its amazing how quickly your hand can go from outer failure to glorious victory. NUTSO contains 56 “Nutso Norm Emoji” Playing Cards, Nutso Bucks to bet and Instructions. For more information on how to play, you can go to www.nutsonation.com

At Kvellix, we know there’s more to NUTSO then just a pack of cards; it a platform for getting family and friends together, to feel like you’re on a roller-coaster ride as the game progresses and that the outcome of the game will drive you a little NUTSO (even if you win).

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Jeff Solomon at 201-783-9430 or email at Jeff.Solomon@kvellix.com

Contact Information:

Kvellix

Jeffrey Solomon

201-783-9430

Contact via Email

www.nutsonation.com

jeffreysolomonpa@outlook.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/808637

Press Release Distributed by PR.com