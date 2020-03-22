Your Imprint Launches Pickup NoCo for Curbside & Carryout Service

It's a simple, affordable online ordering option for restaurants and retailers.

Fort Collins, CO, March 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Given the national emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Your Imprint announced immediate availability of Pickup NoCo, a program that allows small restaurants and retailers to utilize a simple, effective, and affordable online ordering system for curbside and carryout services.

“I think we’re all doing our best to protect the economy, our families, and our people,” said Rachael Herman, President of Your Imprint. “We’ve heard the cries from locals. As a small business, we’re in need of a solution as well. I think we can come together as locals to get this done.”

Your Imprint has been developing Pickup NoCo since December 2019, and they were on track for a soft launch in June when the COVID-19 crisis bore down on our communities. “We’re adapting to help others adapt. NoCo is my home, and it’s what we need to do to survive,” said Jeremy Parks, Web Director at Your Imprint.

Many customers have already benefited from Your Imprint’s custom online ordering systems, and Pickup NoCo is now available to local businesses who need something they can use now. Throughout the emergency, Your Imprint is offering this service at just $275 for one year. No other costs, no hidden fees, and everything you need to make it work.

Your Imprint and Pickup NoCo are located in and operating from Fort Collins, Colorado. They are planning to launch this program in Denver and the rest of Colorado in the coming weeks.

