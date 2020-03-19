Senior Daily Begins Publication

A new online magazine for seniors began publication today, focusing on health, money, entertainment, and other topics of interest to older Americans.

Nashville, TN, March 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- SeniorDaily.com, a new online magazine for seniors, began publication today, focusing on health, money, entertainment, and other topics of interest to older Americans.

The site editor and publisher is Gil Arnold, who brings more than 40 years' experience in journalism and web development to the new online magazine.

Senior Daily opens its first edition with a wealth of up to date information for seniors, including these articles:

- CDC advice for seniors on avoiding Coronavirus

- News about senior celebrities such as Tom Hanks, Jane Fonda, and Harrison Ford

- Important dates for Medicare enrollment and tax filing

- Deals for seniors, including restaurant and internet discounts

- Advice on how to thrive during this time of "Social Distancing" with

- Free Online Lectures and courses from top universities

- Deals on tablets and e-books

- Restaurant delivery deals.

"Our goal is to help seniors achieve their goals for better living with timely, accurate information," said Arnold. "We'll cover every topic of interest to seniors, except politics. Senior Daily will be a politics-free publication. We all get more than enough on that topic from other sources," said Arnold. Before starting Senior Daily, Arnold was founder and publisher of EatDrinkDeals.com, the nation's leading news source for discount dining information.

About Senior Daily

Senior Daily is a daily online magazine for senior citizens. Senior Daily provides up to date news on health, money, entertainment, and more topics of interest to seniors. Senior Daily is published by Gil Arnold of Brentwood, TN. Visit Senior Daily at: https://www.seniordaily.com/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SeniorDaily/

