Elizabeth A. Whitmer, RHIT, CCS, CCS-P, AHDI-F Honored as a VIP Member for Two Consecutive Years by P.O.W.E.R.

Fort Myers Beach, FL, March 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Elizabeth A. Whitmer, RHIT, CCS, CCS-P, AHDI-F of Fort Myers Beach, Florida has been honored as a VIP Member for two consecutive years, 2019 and 2020, by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare services education. VIP’s are important women who exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they must never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.

About Elizabeth A. Whitmer, RHIT, CCS, CCS-P, AHDI-F

Elizabeth Whitmer has almost 30 years experience in the healthcare services and the education arena. She is a professor in the Health Information Technology program at Florida Southwestern State College. The state college has five locations in southwestern Florida. Ms. Whitmer teaches medical coding, billing, legal compliance, HIPAA guidelines, privacy rules for healthcare patient records, along with Electronic Health systems technology and security. The courses she covers are: Health Information Management and Supervision, Reimbursement Methodologies, ICD-10 CM/PCS coding, HCPCS, CPT-4 Coding, Anatomy and Physiology. She is also an AHIMA recognized ICD10 CM/PCS Trainer.

In addition to her educating role, Ms. Whitmer built a phone app for her students’ and coders’ that is available through www.myhealthcarecoder.com. She also invented a coding keyboard for coders. She holds two patents for this industry specific medical coding keyboard which is available at www.elliotttechnology.com. Elizabeth has also contributed articles of interest locally, and to the AHIMA.

Elizabeth is focused on moving HIT (Health Information Technology) into the future of the healthcare and wellness industry. It is with creativity and an inner desire to further learning that she promotes activities and programs that will make her students productive and successful employees. Current coders also advance forward increasing productivity and job satisfaction. Ms. Whitmer’s philosophy is that "I shall teach the way that I wanted to be taught."

Ms. Whitmer is a member of the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA), as well as the Florida Health Information Management Association (FHIMA), where she serves as an advocate on the Legislative Committee, working to educate legislators on healthcare bills that affect the State of Florida. She also serves as a student mentor. She has held many positions with the FHIMA including Director of FIRE (Find, Inspire, Recruit, Educate). She was president of the Southwest Health Information Management Association (SWFHIMA) from 2003-2016. Ms. Whitmer is affiliated with the Association for Healthcare Documentation Integrity (AHDI-F), the American Association of Professional Coders (AAPC). She has received numerous awards in her field. Her most recent awards include The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for 2019-2020 and the Triumph Award in Innovation from the AHIMA in 2017.

In her spare time Elizabeth enjoys professional photography, sewing, cooking, equestrian, yoga, football and gardening.

Elizabeth states, “It is my philosophy, along with W. Edwards Deming, that learning environments that liberate fear and spark passion in students, shall create vibrant long-term learning experiences, improved performance and a system where the students...come out of the school with knowledge in their heads, not merely information.”

