The Best Political Website 2020 Will be Named by Web Marketing Association in 24th Annual WebAward Competition

Boston, MA, March 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best political Websites in the world as part of their 24th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at www.WebAward.org. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 96 industries, including political web sites, based on the seven criteria of a successful Web site. The deadline for political web sites to enter to be judged is May 29, 2020.

“Politicians running for office and their staff understand the importance of a using a website to reach out to voters, especially in a presidential election year,” said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “Their websites should provide a resource for their key audiences and demonstrate their position on various issues. Having that aspect of your political website reviewed is just one benefit of participating in the annual WebAward program. Being recognized as an “award winner” can’t hurt the candidate and their staff either.”

Web sites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry in the advertising category is judged against other advertising entries in its industry category and then against an overall standard of excellence.

Here are some of the recent Best Political WebAward winners:

2019 - OXD for UBC Rapid Transit

2018 - Max Anderson for Vote.net - Make a Difference. Vote.

2017 - CQ Roll Call for Roll Call

2016 - Centre for Content Creation for PERMATA Programmes

2014 - Dallas CVB and Weber Shandwick for Dallas 2016

2013 - NJI Media for Team Boehner

2012 - Overdrive Interactive for Unshackle Upstate Website Re-Launch

2011 - The Web Development Group for The Online Office of Congressman Steve King (IA-05)

2010 - Orange Hat Group for Scott for GA

All political entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.

Winners of a WebAward in the political categories will also receive:

· Handsome statue or certificate of achievement

· Increased visibility for their company

· Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media

· Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO

· A highlight for your resume.

· Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers

Political Websites wishing to be considered for the Best Political Website can submit their website for consideration at WebAward.org.

The 2020 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, Webmaster Radio, and Website Magazine. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.

About the WebAwards

The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.

