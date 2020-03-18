Katherine Sempecos Recognized as a Woman of Empowerment for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Roslyn, NY, March 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Katherine Sempecos of Roslyn, New York has been recognized as a Woman of Empowerment for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of clinical aesthetics, anti-aging and medical laser technology.

About Katherine Sempecos

Katherine Sempecos is a licensed European aesthetician, anti-aging specialist, medical laser technician and official laser HR/SR trainer with over 20 years experience. She has concentrated her entire career on bringing the newest, most innovative and effective aging well treatments and products from Europe to the U.S. Currently, Katherine is the co-owner and operator of PRISM Med Spa in Roslyn, New York, and previous owner of Posche Prism Med Spa in New Jersey. PRISM has been voted “Best Spa on the North Shore” 2015 – 2019. Prism Med Spa’s motto is “Reveal your Inner Light.”

Katherine has formed companies that specialized in the exclusive representations of proprietary anti-aging services, products, medical devices and technologies. Exclusive to PRISM Med Spa, clients can experience Plasmalite "FPL" skin rejuvenation and skin tightening technology, as well as Prism's exclusive line of specialized European anti-aging treatments called "Skin Boosters" and "Elements" by Juliette Armand. These products offer a long list of specialized facial and body treatments, as well as professional products for home use. Katherine has treated the cast of the Bravo T.V.’s “RHONJ” for the past three years, as well as various other celebrity clients.

Additionally, PRISM Med Spa has the latest in laser SR, HR and RF skin resurfacing, skin tightening, body sculpting and fat melting technologies. They also offer the latest in concierge “Aging Well” medicine through the IGS (Integrative Genetic Solutions) DNA and blood chemistry analysis program.

Having acquired her B.A. at the University of Southern Florida, Katherine has owned and operated over ten distribution companies, specializing in the latest anti-aging technologies. Previously, she owned two anti-aging clinics in Europe.

A large part of Katherine’s career has also been focused on empowering women, both personally and professionally. Women are the backbone of our society, often called to wear many hats and become magician multi-taskers, always taking care of everyone’s needs. This inevitably puts pressure on most women to also be the breadwinners for their families. But in today’s complex corporate, big business world, women often find themselves struggling to find the right job and make ends meet or find a satisfying career that gives them true growth potential.

As a pioneering entrepreneur, Katherine became involved in a new, innovative endeavor -- Health Six Fit, the first ever, online preventive care, health and wellness medical spa marketplace portal.

Katherine, seeing an opportunity, realized Health Six Fit would be perfect for women entrepreneurs. She then spearheaded the development of a unique entrepreneurial business model. Katherine stated, “This formula is very simple and will empower women with access to the latest in a growing field of health, wellness, and preventive care treatments, while providing women a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become entrepreneurs, and shareholders.”

Health Six Fit, (to be launched later this month) will offer women extensive training to become community and online influencers in the most advanced preventive health services, skincare regimens and homecare devices.

For a nominal fee, in addition to training and ongoing support, women will receive company shares with the opportunity to earn more. Katherine’s goal is to help women make the living of their dreams, arrange their own schedules, become financially independent, and be given the opportunity of a lifetime. When they join, women will become part of the first ever Social Entrepreneurship Collective.

For those interested, please contact www.joinhealthsixfit.com.

For further information, please contact www.prismmedspa.com or call (516) 277-2293.

Time Tested Beauty Tips

“For attractive lips, speak words of kindness.

For lovely eyes, seek out the good in people.

For a slim figure, share your food with the hungry.

For beautiful hair, let a child run his fingers through it once a day.

For poise, walk with the knowledge that you will never walk alone.”

- Sam Levenson

