The CEC & eLuma Partner to Present Critical Webinar for Special Educators

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to escalate, many special educators are scrambling to find solutions to take care of their students with exceptionalities. The CEC & eLuma Online Therapy are partnering to present a webinar entitled, "Teaching Special Education Online During COVID-19" to give them vital resources and support to enable them to meet their most critical objectives.

Lehi, UT, March 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- With the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic and mandatory school closures, educators are facing an array of unprecedented challenges, which is making the task of meeting student needs extremely difficult. Special educators, in particular, are struggling to find solutions to ensure that students with exceptionalities can access the critical instruction and support required under the law.

"While there are viable processes and technologies to meet the needs of both the general and special education student populations under these circumstances, most educators have not been trained and are not prepared to adequately deliver remote instruction online. We have got to change this and we've got to do it fast," shared eLuma Online Therapy CEO Jeremy Glauser.

Fortunately, national organizations like the Council for Exceptional Children (CEC), the Council of Administrators of Special Education (CASE), and businesses like eLuma Online Therapy are partnering to find solutions to support and empower educators to overcome their limitations.

On Thursday, March 19 at 4:00 pm EST, the CEC and eLuma will present, "Teaching Special Education Online During COVID-19," a webinar that will fast-track their training for online instruction. The webinar will feature Dr. Kelly J. Grillo and Jeremy Glauser, two individuals uniquely qualified to guarantee this objective. Grillo is the 2020 CEC Teacher of the Year and has been teaching online for over two decades. Glauser is the founder & CEO of eLuma, a company that has provided close to 1,000,000 hours of teletherapy to K-12 students across the country.

The webinar will specifically focus on helping teachers:

1. Identify the necessary tools and strategies need to move instruction online;

2. Adapt traditional in-classroom lessons into meaningful online instruction;

3. Develop a strategy to ensure instructional goals are being met;

4. Create processes to manage their instruction on an ongoing basis.

"While this webinar is being put together on short notice, we are hopeful that teachers and special educators will take advantage of it as a key resource. We are confident that anyone who watches it will come away much more prepared to move forward with teaching online during the COVID-19 crisis," Glauser offered.

"We will be recording the webinar, so even if you can't watch the live event, you can take full advantage of all of the insights shared," he added.

Webinar Event Info:

"Teaching Special Education Online During COVID-19"

(presented by the CEC & eLuma Online Therapy)

4 pm EST, Thursday, March 19, 2020

Register Here:

register.gotowebinar.com/register/4287310702645962764

Contact Information:

eLuma | Online Therapy

George Dayton

(877) 496-3332 x752

Contact via Email

www.elumatherapy.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/808267

Press Release Distributed by PR.com