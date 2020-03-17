Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Workaround Using KryptAll

The outbreak of the Coronavirus is impacting face-to-face business and public communication around the world and citizens are being advised by the CDC to decrease the spread of this horrific virus by decreasing physical contact. KryptAll ensures callers keep their privacy when communicating over the phone, while protecting themselves from the Coronavirus.

Wilmington, DE, March 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The outbreak of the Coronavirus is impacting face-to-face business and public communication around the world. Citizens are being advised by the CDC to decrease the spread of this horrific virus by decreasing physical contact. This means many meetings will be taking place over standard phones such as: landline, VoIP and cellular. Conversations over standard phones can create a threat to the users' personal and corporate privacy.

Citizens greatest exposure to retrieving private and business information is through standard phone conversations and calling records. Many important meetings are purposely carried out face-to-face to avoid the use of the standard phone systems.

Attacks to standard phones will allow the attacker to hear the conversations and see the phone calling records. Business suffers when this information is exposed as it can reveal confidential calls along with the name and telephone number of the person being communicated with.

Heads of State, Fortune 500 companies, executives and privacy advocates are already using KryptAll phones that utilize double AES 256-bit encrypted calls and calling data over a global network, to stay secure.

KryptAll ensures callers keep their privacy when communicating over the phone, while are protecting themselves from the Coronavirus.

