Technology Firm Fastech Solutions Waiving All Setup Fees to Help Companies Adapt to Working from Home

To help companies swiftly adapt to relying on remote working solutions to keep their business running smoothly the prominent technology company, Fastech Solutions, is going to waive all setup fees for any company that needs to get their workplace continuity in order online.

Vancouver, WA, March 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Thomas Strobehn, CEO - Fastech Solutions stated, “We’re in this together. We’re not just a company or clients, we’re family.”

The coronavirus outbreak is forcing companies to swiftly adapt, relying on remote working solutions to keep their business running smoothly. Fastech Solutions understands the challenges you’re facing and they want to help.

To this end, the prominent technology company, Fastech Solutions, is going to waive all setup fees for any company that needs to get their workplace continuity in order.

With a remote workplace plan in place, business doesn’t need to stop. Your employees will be able to communicate and collaborate effectively while maintaining critical access to company data, from anywhere in the world.

Call Fastech Solutions today for a free remote workplace assessment.

They’ll work closely with you to understand your specific needs and requirements to quickly come up with a plan that keeps your business moving forward.

Please contact Fastech Solutions to receive your company’s remote workplace assessment. You can contact them 24/7 at: sales@myfastech.com or call their offices at 971.801.6712.

Contact Information:

Fastech Solutions

Tom Strobehn

971-801-6712

Contact via Email

https://myfastech.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/808203

Press Release Distributed by PR.com