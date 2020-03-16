Sound Royalties Announces $20 Million Fund to Provide Music Creators No-Cost Financing Through April 16

Company Offers Zero-Cost Funding to Songwriters, Artists and Producers

Nashville, TN, March 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Sound Royalties announced today that the company is dedicating $20 million to assist music creators impacted by coronavirus by offering a no-cost royalty advance funding option on every new application over the next 30 days. Through April 16, songwriters, performing artists, producers and others with royalty income can apply for cash advances on a one-year repayment schedule with no fees or costs of any kind.

“From national tours to local clubs, the live music industry has been blindsided by coronavirus, and the impact on creatives who depend on this income and the music industry as a whole will be significant,” said Alex Heiche, Sound Royalties founder and CEO. “We stand with the creative community and hope to ease some of the burden caused by this unprecedented interruption in business.”

Sound Royalties does not require royalty copyrights to be secured as collateral, and never takes possession of copyrights under any circumstance. In addition to the no-cost option, terms that extend beyond one year are also available. Applicants are qualified based on verifiable royalty income.

“Each new application for the next 30 days will be offered this no-cost funding option that provides critical financing and cash flow as we navigate through this temporary situation,” said Heiche.

For more information, please visit www.soundroyalties.com, or call 888-987-3224. The zero interest, one-year funding option is scheduled to be available for applications submitted by April 16 , 2020, or until the $20 million fund is depleted.

Sound Royalties was founded in 2014 to help music professionals flourish and sustain their careers without putting copyrights at risk. The company has funded creative initiatives and worked with hundreds of musicians, including GRAMMY nominees and winners Rich Robinson, Pitbull, Makeba Riddick, Wyclef Jean, DJ Khaled, Malik Yusef, Lil Wayne and many others.

Sound Royalties, LLC is a privately-owned specialty finance firm that helps music industry professionals fund personal and professional projects without ever taking ownership of their copyrights, allowing for pass-through income, and empowering creatives to choose from a variety of flexible pricing options. The company's core business is offering royalty advances of anywhere from $5,000 to the tens of millions. It does this by advancing artist, producer and songwriter royalties paid through music labels, distributors, publishers and PROs such as BMI, ASCAP, SESAC, SoundExchange and many more. Sound Royalties works with a wide range of music industry professionals, including GRAMMY Award winners, platinum recording artists and notable music industry executives in every genre. Learn more at https://soundroyalties.com.

