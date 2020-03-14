MDT Ventures Has Closed Its Second Fund at $170 Million

MDT Ventures is a minority lead Venture Capital firm that has announced the closing of MDT Ventures Fund II of 170MM. MDT Fund II was substantially oversubscribed closing its hard cap and surpassing its target of 150 Million.

Chicago, IL, March 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- MDT Ventures is excited to announce that its second round of funding totaling $170 million puts them into a new league. After just four years, the company is really establishing a presence in the venture capital space.

“We’re looking forward to leading rounds of funding now as opposed to just being a participant,” Michael Thompson, founder of MDT Ventures, says.

Venture capital firms such as MDT Ventures acquire funds from institutional investors such as pension funds, university endowments and financial firms or high net worth individuals.

In 2019’s fourth quarter, Statista.com reported that venture capital investments amounted to 13.25 billion U.S. dollars in the consumer products and services industry in the United States. Other leading venture capital sectors in terms of investment were Internet and healthcare.

MDT Ventures focuses on equity investments in companies with dynamic growth potential, primarily technology and highly scalable service businesses. It invests in many types of industries, but has a preference for education, financial services, health care, logistic/supply chains and technology.

“We invest in entrepreneurs who have a vision, plan and motivation. We’re looking for people who have grit,” Thompson says. “The bottom line is that we help entrepreneurs build great companies.”

Founded in 2016, MDT Ventures is an early growth stage venture capital fund. Its professionals have been in the business for more than 15 years, and its operating partners have more than 100 years of combined experience. The company serves as a strategic partner to entrepreneurs who are dedicated to building world-class companies that are scalable and durable.

