Protect Your Family from Coronavirus and the Seasonal Flu

Omaha, NE, March 13, 2020 -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak in addition to the seasonal flu. It reports the flu vaccines for this year have been updated to better match circulating flu viruses and offers information to help protect your family from respiratory diseases, such as the flu and coronavirus, on its website.

Get a flu shot. According to the CDC, this is still the strongest defense against the influenza virus, and it’s not too late.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home when you are sick.

Wash your hands frequently with warm soapy water. Scrub for at least 20 seconds. Have young children? Have them sing the ABCs while they scrub for a fun way to pass the time. Carry hand sanitizer with you for those times you can’t wash with soap and water.

Regularly properly disinfect commonly touched surfaces in your home such as phones, doorknobs, remotes, and light switches on a regular basis. Germs can live on surfaces for up to 48 hours.

Wash items such as towels and bedding regularly with hot water to kill germs. If someone in the home is sick, be sure to wash these items before they are shared.

If someone in your home has been ill, it’s a good idea to give your whole house a deep scrubbing, making sure to disinfect all hard surfaces where germs might live.

