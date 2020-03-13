Introducing Giftspiration Gift Guide featuring gift trends inspired by special moments.

High Point, NC, March 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Essentialgifting released Giftspiration, gift ideas inspired by special moments in life. The Giftspiration bi-monthly Gift Guide by Essentialgifting offers ideas for gifting events and creative gift solutions for special moments. Gift personalization is the key focus for Essentialgifting, every gift shipped enhanced with a personal touch, an online gift shop and supplier to local florist specializing in custom gift solutions.

Giftspiration Gift Guide by Essentialgifting features collaboration with writer/blogger Michelle Blan states Donna Flack, Gift Stylist/Owner at Essentialgifting. Their storytelling is a unique perspective to gifts featured in the bi-monthly Giftspiration and offered through the Essentialgifting online gift shop or available locally in High Point, NC retailer Green’s Flowers & Gifts in their new location at Palladium Commons.

Giftspiration featured content:

· Gifting Life’s Special Moments

- A gift for new parents or the new baby

- A gift for college acceptance

- A gift of gratitude for the best friend’s support

· Birthday Celebrations

- New ideas for co-worker recognition, social organizations with birthday clubs or secret pals

- Introducing the new Birthday Club Bath & Shower Gift Box – choose your price and the ultimate bath experience delivered

For more information on bi-monthly Giftspiration Gift Guides, visit: Essentialgifting-Giftspiration

About Essentialgifting

A premier online gift shop specializing in personalized gifting, creating inspiring and stylish gift solutions for lifestyles, all occasions and events delivering the ultimate gift experience. Essentialgifting is based in the triad area of Greensboro/High Point North Carolina home of the International Home Furnishings market transitioned from a personal shopper gift-giving service to Essentialgifting an online gift-giving e-commerce solution. Important to the Essentialgifting customer is keeping the recipient top of mind. Shoppers can find gift ideas and inspiration through the Essentialgifting Giftspiration Newsletter. Essentialgifting is truly inspired by the generosity of gifting.

Contact Information:

Essentialgifting.com

Donna Flack

336-601-1142

Contact via Email

https://essentialgifting.com

