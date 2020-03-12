The Breathing Center Helps Students Manage Breathing Difficulties Through Practical Online Group Course

The online school offers all-inclusive group courses and webinars to help individuals overcome breathing difficulties through a natural and drug-free solution.

Crestone, CO, March 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Founded by Sasha Yakovleva, an Advanced Buteyko Breathing specialist, the Breathing Center teaches students a holistic and drug-free method of achieving optimal health - called the Buteyko Method - through a number of individual and group courses and webinars.

The Buteyko Method is a natural and safe breathing re-training method that uses the body’s self-healing capabilities to overcome a myriad of health issues - including COPD, asthma, seasonal allergies,and sleep disorders. The method encompasses gentle breathing exercises that focus on establishing wholesome and harmonious breathing patterns.

"Did you know that frequent sighing, breathing through your mouth, and breathing in large gulps of air before talking are all signs that you’re not breathing correctly?

"The way we breathe determines how our body functions, yet most people don’t pay attention to it. Breathing should always be silent, controlled, and through the nose - the way nature has designed it to be. In fact, the less you breathe, the longer you live.

"And contrary to popular belief, taking deep breaths is actually harmful to you; it’s often an underlying cause of breathing disorders!" commented Sasha Yakovleva, talking about the importance of functional breathing patterns.

The Breathing Center advises students to work one-on-one with a Buteyko breathing specialist to learn and practice gentle nasal breathing and breath-holding techniques. For this reason, the online international school offers several courses for 2020, including live and interactive group courses.

Sasha Yakovleva, along with a group of Buteyko practitioners, aims to help students improve respiratory functions by restoring the natural balance of the body.

Sasha Yakovleva continued, “Our group programs offer step-by-step instructions that use Dr. Buteyko’s holistic breathing techniques. These techniques have helped thousands of people worldwide reduce - and even stop - the symptoms of breathlessness, coughing attacks, chest tightness and wheezing. Our goal is to reduce dependency on medications and steroids use natural methods and lifestyle changes.

"Most online programs are live, which means that the students have the opportunity to interact and ask questions from a Buteyko specialist and other participants."

The Breathing Center offers a multitude of individual and group programs for both adults and children, helping them improve their respiration and overall health.

About the Breathing Center

The Breathing Center is a leading online international school that specializes in teaching the Buteyko Breathing Method to overcome several health issues, including breathing difficulties, sleep disorders, and adenoid growth in children.

Founded by Sasha Yakovleva, an Advanced Buteyko Practitioner, the school is the official representation of the Russian author of the Buteyko Breathing Method.

Contact Information

Website: https://www.breathingcenter.com/

Mailing address:

Breathing Center

P.O. Box 434

Crestone CO, 81131

Email: info@breathingcenter.com

Office Hours: 9 am - 7 pm (M.S.T.), Monday - Saturday

