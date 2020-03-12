PMG Assists Technology Client QuikSAR to Build Momentum for Source Approval Request Solution

Performance Marketing Group (PMG-Results) - a high-powered, Market Program Specialist announces new client - QuikSAR - the #1 commercially available software solution to tackle the tough and challenging Source Approval Request (SAR) submission process. This phase of the Program will be focused on the Aerospace/Aviation Industry segment to build momentum, create engagement with target accounts, build the opportunity base and gain traction in selected publication and social media sources.

Boston, MA, March 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Ed Hennessy - PMG's CEO - has indicated that his firm has taken on new client – QuikSAR - an innovative technology leader, to launch target programs to gain access and build opportunity base within the Aerospace/Aviation Industry segment.

QuikSAR has rich history and is ranked the #1 commercially available software solution to tackle the tough and challenging Source Approval Request (SAR) submission process.

This is backed by decades of experience working with Government Agencies to assure full compliance and a high-level of approvals for submitted SAR packages – a critical factor for the User community.

Given that many users experience a 90% rejection rate for submitted SAR packages – QuikSAR’s users experience a 100% acceptance rate – which completely changes the game.

QuikSAR’s program allows unlimited number of SAR packages – each package expertly assembled to meet Government Agency demands – in less than 20-minutes preparation per package.

Dave Kozlowski – QuikSAR President and Founder – is unquestionably a Thought Leader and Domain Expert – in this dedicated field.

Dave indicates that “QuikSAR is more than a software capability – the QuikSAR Team navigates your submitted SAR package with the target Government Agency to assure full compliance, acceptance and success – QuikSAR is with you all the way!”

The initial Marketing Program provided by PMG includes:

-Direct-Response B2B – focused on key contacts within the Aerospace/Aviation Industry, which include small-to-medium sized Component Manufacturers, Machine Shops, MRO Shops, Key Operators, select OEMs, Spare Parts and PMA Suppliers. PMG’s proprietary contact base will be leveraged to support the Campaign, which will utilize several approaches/techniques to launch/introduce QuikSAR and build a bridge for engagement.

-Media/Publications Coverage – QuikSAR will leverage Top Industry Media sources that cater to their target market segment with updates on Product News, contributory articles (technical/application in-scope) and participation in webinars and other events to demonstrate the value of this technology.

Ed Hennessy, CEO for PMG said, “Taking QuikSAR on, as a new Client, has its challenges – although given QuikSAR’s history and track record – we are confident that PMG will make a difference to help QuikSAR drive their business to the next level!”

