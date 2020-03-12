VoDaVi Technologies Awarded Multi-Year MHEC MC01-S03 IT Project Services, Business and Technical Services Contract

Plymouth, MA, March 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- VoDaVi Technologies, LLC (VoDaVi) has been awarded a multi-year contract with the Massachusetts Higher Education Consortium (MHEC). As of March 1, VoDaVi has become an official supplier on the MC01-S03 Contract for IT Project Services, Business and Technical Services. This opportunity will enable VoDaVi to offer their elite Managed and Professional Information Technology (IT) Services to all MHEC members.

Founder and COO, Chris Friel commented, “Although this contract is referred to as the 'Massachusetts Higher Education Consortium' being awarded this contract will allow VoDaVi to extended the services offered to the geographical areas of; ME, VT, CT, and NH. VoDaVi’s services are offered to all MHEC members located within New England. This includes non-profit public and private institutions of higher education, technical, charter and vocational schools, municipalities including elementary and secondary schools, preparatory schools, and educational non-profit organizations.”

The award of this contract is a big win for VoDaVi. Being a small, Women-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), VoDaVi is often excluded from doing work with government and educational organizations due to the procurement laws for services in Massachusetts. This contract will open many more doors for VoDaVi, allowing VoDaVi to work with over 850 School Systems, municipalities (Gov/Ed) that are members of MHEC throughout New England.

Amy Friel, President and CEO commented, “We are thrilled to be on MHEC’s new S03 contract for IT Project Services, Business and Technical Services. VoDaVi engineers have a long history of assisting Government and Education entities to reach their full potential. The VoDaVi team is looking forward to providing these services to MHEC and its members throughout New England.”

VoDaVi Technologies has a sales team devoted to finding the best solutions for our clients. With over a decade of experience in the education sector, VoDaVi has a unique advantage when it comes to providing high end services for New England Schools. The scope of VoDaVi’s services under this contract include; Business Continuity Planning Services, Cloud Platform Management & Cloud Systems Integration, Disaster Recovery Services, Emerging/Recent Technologies, Information Security and DATA Loss Prevention Services, Infrastructure Design Services, Telecommunications Services, Systems Integration Services, and Project Management.

VoDaVi Technologies, LLC is a leading provider of Business Technology Solutions, as well as Managed and Professional IT services. VoDaVi has a proven track record of delivering best in class IT solutions to private businesses, school systems, municipalities, and non-profit organizations throughout New England. With more than 35 years of combined experience, VoDaVi engineers have designed and implemented some of the most complex networks in the region. VoDaVi manages every aspect of client projects from the consulting and design phase, to product procurement and deployment. VoDaVi specializes in all facets of technology to ensure that their clients have the guidance, coverage and support they need to meet their technology challenges. The “Always There” approach reinforces a pledge made by the founders to provide 24x7x365 monitoring at no extra cost which ensures their clients are back-stopped by the best support team which allows clients to focus on what’s truly important - their business.

About Massachusetts Higher Education Consortium (MHEC)

Massachusetts Higher Education Consortium (MHEC) was formed in 1977 and was established by M.G.L. Ch. 15a, Sec 24A to create efficiencies in the State College and University procurement processes by leveraging purchasing volume to negotiate better prices. The MHEC Bid, Award, and Contract process is in compliance with Public Bidding Laws, Rules and Regulations. As a premier contracting group, all current MHEC contracts can be adopted by Members without the additional IFB process work needing to be done before contract use.

Today the MHEC has expanded its membership to include non-profit public and private institutions of higher education, technical, charter and vocational schools, municipalities including elementary and secondary schools, preparatory schools, and educational non-profit organizations located within New England.

