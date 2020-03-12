J.C. Restoration, Inc. Selected as Annual Award for Business Excellence (AABE) Recipient

Rolling Meadows, IL, March 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- J.C. Restoration, Inc. (JCR) has been selected as one of twenty suburban based companies honored with an Annual Award for Business Excellence (AABE) from the Daily Herald Business Ledger. JCR is being honored in the category of Minority-Owned Business. The AABEs are presented in recognition of business achievement, growth and community involvement.

The award honorees will be recognized at a reception beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Medinah Shriners in Addison. The companies and organizations will be profiled in a special publication of the Daily Herald Business Ledger published on April 20, 2020.

Headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL and a 100% Hispanic/Latino-owned company, J.C. Restoration employs over 100 people and is proud to be a certified minority business enterprise (MBE).

“It is such an honor to be recognized for this award in our local community. After humble beginnings in 1982 – to have come this far as a minority-owned business, and to have made such a positive impact on our neighbors and customers means everything to us,” president Warner Cruz stated. "We are so pleased to have been named as an AABE honoree."

About the Daily Herald Business Ledger: The Daily Herald Business Ledger is the leading provider of business news and information about businesses and the economy in suburban Chicago. The company publishes a bi-weekly newspaper and also distributes information through special publications, an Internet site and a daily e-mail newsletter. In addition, The Business Ledger hosts a series of seminars, conferences and awards programs. The Business Ledger is a sister publication to the Daily Herald and part of the Paddock Publications family.

About J.C Restoration: J.C. Restoration is one of the fastest growing independent restoration companies in the Midwest. Since 1982, JCR has been successfully restoring damaged properties in the greater Chicagoland area for thousands of Home and Business Owners. JCR offers complete emergency mitigation and restoration services for properties affected by Water, Fire, Smoke, Storms, and Mold. Our Emergency Response Teams are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week– with vehicles fully stocked and ready for immediate dispatch. Restoration Services Include: Building / Structural Damage, Water Damage, Fire Damage, Emergency Clean-up, Certified Mold Remediation, Contents Restoration, Document Restoration, and Commercial/Large Loss Services. To learn more about J.C. Restoration, please call 800.956.8844 or visit jcr24.com.

