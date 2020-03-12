The Metairie Makes Early Sales, Completes Groundbreaking

The Metairie, a luxury community in Southlake, Texas, has completed its groundbreaking and members of the public have pre-purchased lots already.

Dallas, TX, March 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Hawkins-Welwood Homes Announces Groundbreaking for The Metairie, a New Luxury Housing Development in Southlake.

The Metairie, a new residential community by luxury home builder Hawkins-Welwood Homes, broke ground last week in Southlake. Several of The Metairie’s future residents have already purchased their lots, securing the locations they prefer in the community.

Hawkins-Welwood has a timeline in place for upcoming milestones. Streets and lot construction are targeted for completion in early 2021, and the first round of move-ins will follow in late 2021.

Public Interest is Building

Anticipation in the market is high. Press inquiries about The Metairie have been prolific, with stories having appeared since late 2019.

People familiar with Hawkins-Welwood understand the firm’s special ability to deliver beautiful, timeless design using the highest quality building materials, as well as the tight knit community that seems to follow the earliest move-ins. This atmosphere is exemplified by communities already up and running in the Metroplex.

Interested parties have also been supportive of the Southlake location. Situated near the middle of the Dallas/Ft. Worth-area, Southlake has robust property value and its school district is among the highest rated in the country.

The Metairie’s Unique Qualities

The Metairie is primarily about bringing convenience to modern urban living. Residents will enjoy the low-maintenance lifestyle of the community, which features front yard maintenance. The homes come with high-end finishes and the latest home technologies. The architecture is timeless European designs.

Lots average a quarter acre in size, and homes average 4,500 square feet. These dimensions occupy a manageable “sweet spot” that works for families with children as well as for empty-nester couples.

The Metairie will sit in a landscape abundantly planted with trees, amid paved common areas. Classic European style comes together with modern conveniences, culminating in the simplicity of turn-key residential life.

All parties interested in purchasing or learning more about The Metairie should contact Kelly Ongena with Hawkins-Welwood. She can be reached at kelly@hwhomes.com. Visit http://hwhomes.com/the-Metairie for more details.

