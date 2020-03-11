HealthLynked Corp. Tracks Worldwide Spread of Corona Virus and Keeps Users Informed with Novel Interactive App

Naples, FL, March 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB:HLYK), a global healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connects doctors, patients and medical data, today announced that is has developed technology to help track the spread of COVID-19 with its patient engagement platform. The company released its COVID-19 tracker application for IOS mobile devices on February 27, 2020 and its Android version on March 5, 2020. The mobile application provides updated information from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) on confirmed cases and deaths worldwide.

The application allows users to report how they are feeling and if they are having any symptoms consistent with the COVID-19 infection. In addition, the application includes a detailed global map tracking the virus, the latest twitter feeds, and a real time chat for users to engage with people from around the world to share information. The real time chat function has specific rooms monitored by healthcare professionals that are dedicated to countries from around the world, so users can communicate in their own language. The chat feature has over 17,000 actively engaged users from around the world. Since releasing the app there have been over 150,000 downloads in less than a week.

The company has been working with healthcare providers to deliver educational content via webinars and materials from the WHO and CDC to its user base. HealthLynked’s COVID-19 tracker has approximately 80,000 users in the USA and Canada 53%, 44,000 in Europe 30%, 16,500 in Asia 11%, and 10,000 in Africa 6%.

The app can be found by visiting any of these web sites:

Apple Store at: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/healthlynked-covaid-19-tracker/id1500575377

Google Play Store at: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.healthlynked.hlvt.

Users can also view the tracker on the company’s website at https://www.healthlynked.com/corona-virus-tracker/.

The first infection with COVID-19 in the United States was reported on January 21, 2020. The WHO has now documented 100,810 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 3,414 deaths with 314 confirmed cases in the United States as of March 6, 2020.

Dr. Michael Dent CEO stated, “The Corona virus has spread globally from its origins in Wuhan China and the US now has 314 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 14 deaths reported as of March 6, 2020. The virus appears to be able to spread before symptoms occur and after a patient has recovered. Getting the most up-to-date information to our members around the world is important, and we believe our efforts can help reduce spread and decrease morbidity. The COVID-19 pandemic is a testament to the mission of HealthLynked to create the first global healthcare network. We are working hard to help our members around the world receive improved healthcare and care coordination. We have been overwhelmed with support from our users and we look forward to continuing to build our healthcare network.”

About the Coronavirus

The 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is a new virus that causes respiratory illness and can spread from person-to-person. The Virus appears to be spreading easily between people, but concerns are that infected individuals can spread the virus before symptoms occur and after they have recovered. You can learn more of what is known about the spread of newly emerged coronaviruses at

https://www.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/transmission.html

The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to this virus. There are simple everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses. These include:

- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

- Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

If you are sick, to keep from spreading respiratory illness to others, you should:

- Stay home when you are sick.

- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

There is currently no vaccine to protect against 2019-nCoV. The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent pending patient access hub “PAH” for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling and to fill last minute cancelations using our “real time appointment scheduling” all within our mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp. visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov.

Contacts:

George O’Leary

Chief Financial Officer

goleary@healthlynked.com

(800) 928-7144, ext. 99

Investor Relations Contacts:

Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory Group

sprince@pcgadvisory.com

646-762-4518

Jim Hock

Hanover International Inc.

jh@hanoverintlinc.com

760-564-7400

Contact Information:

HealthLynked Corp.

George O'Leary

(800) 928-7144, ext. 99

Contact via Email

www.healthlynked.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/807669

Press Release Distributed by PR.com