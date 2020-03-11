Best Small Business Web Site to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 24th Annual WebAward Competition

The Web Marketing Association will name the best small business Website as part of their 24th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development. The deadline for Small Business websites to enter to be judged is May 29, 2020.

Boston, MA, March 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association will name the best small business Website as part of their 24th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development. The WebAwards includes a specific category for small business web sites, based on the seven criteria of a successful Web site. The deadline for Small Business websites to enter is May 29, 2020.

“Whether you are a intendent distributor, own a retail store, or have another type of small business, a great website is essential for your company’s success,” said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “The Internet has opened the doors for a small business to compete on a global scale and it all begins with a credible website. Having your small business website reviewed by web professionals is just one benefit of participating in the annual WebAward program. Being named an ‘award-winner’ can help with marketing as well.”

Web sites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry in the advertising category is judged against other advertising entries in its industry category and then against an overall standard of excellence.

Here are some of the past winner of the Best Small Business Website WebAward:

2019 - Hong Kong Trade Development Council for hktdc.com Small Orders - Small Orders, Big Prospects

2018 - Local Search Masters (LSM) for An Excellent Site For A Growing Fitness Franchise

2017 - Hong Kong Trade Development Council(HKTDC) for hktdc.com Small Orders - Small Orders, Big Prospects

2016 - DynamiX for Zerorez

2015 - TopSpot Internet Marketing for Punum Roofing of Houston Website

2014 - screenagers for 99 reasons why our website is not online yet

2013 - DASH Co. for DASH Co. Website

2012 - My1Stop.com for My1Stop.com - Printing Made Easy

2011 - Overstock.com for Overstock.com

2010 - CityMax.com for Small Business Website Builder

Business owners wishing to enter to win the Best Small Business Website can submit their website for consideration at WebAward.org.

Winners of a WebAward in the small business category will also receive:

· Handsome statue or certificate of achievement

· Increased visibility for their company

· Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media

· Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO

· A highlight for your resume.

· Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers

The 2020 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and Webmaster Radio. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.

About the WebAwards

The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.

Contact Information:

Web Marketing Association

William Rice

860-558-5423

Contact via Email

www.WebAward.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/799067

Press Release Distributed by PR.com