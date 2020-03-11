FemAle Brew FestTM Welcomes Fellow Brewer's Association Diversity & Inclusion Event Grant Winner to 2020 Festival

FemAle Brew FestTM welcomes BEERSGIVING to 2020 Festival. BEERSGIVING is a national traveling event that brings civilian and military families together by combining craft beer S.T.E.M. experiments with local food and beer offerings.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- FemAle Brew FestTM welcomes fellow Brewer’s Association Diversity & Inclusion Event Grant Winner, BEERSGIVING to its 2020 Festival schedule. BEERSGIVING is a national traveling event that brings civilian and military families together by combining craft beer S.T.E.M. experiments with local food and beer offerings. Both, the FemAle Brew FestTM and BEERSGIVING were 2 of 14 events selected from 69 applications to receive grants totaling $50,000. Since the program’s inception in 2018, the association has awarded $75,000 to 21 events.

"Rather than blaming white men, may we consider looking at the reasons behind why Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) and women don't have as much representation as many are demanding? Why historically and collectively we've been slow to come out of status quo social roles and live the American dream? I intend throughout 2020 to showcase how craft beer being mostly family run small business establishments, are hotbeds for family bonding, workplaces for those highly skilled in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) and a place where someone can have a family work life balance, in addition to helping to usher in the next wave of manufacturing industry talent that will help transition the legacies of American production companies," says Danii Oliver, Beersgiving Co-Founder and Owner of Island To Island Brewing. “Supporting Military Families means representing all levels of diversity without pointing to black vs. white, and forgetting all else. There is no more diverse an organization than our military.”

Since the creation of its Diversity Committee in 2017 and the hiring of its first-ever diversity ambassador in 2018, the Brewers Association has taken continued, proactive steps to advance diversity and inclusivity among brewers and beer lovers. In 2019, the association released a five-part series of best practice guides that lay the groundwork for addressing, creating, and managing a diversity and inclusion program. In May, the inaugural class of diversity and inclusion event grant recipients was announced, with a total of $20,000 awarded to six recipients. The association also completed its first benchmarking survey of brewery owner and employee diversity in terms of gender, race, and ethnicity; and in December published a free We Welcome Everyone poster available for download in Spanish and English for breweries and beer businesses. For 2020, the Brewers Association will publish a series of case studies written by diversity ambassador Dr. J. Nikol Jackson-Beckham, Ph.D, that spotlight best practices in action, and will also introduce a pilot mentorship program.

Dr. J. Nikol Jackson-Beckham, Ph.D, also happens to be one of the many speakers at the 2020 festival along with Megan Stone, and Ren Navarro.

“We are so excited to have such a diverse cross-section of women sampling beer and speaking at this festival and the BEERSGIVING event, brings in yet another demographic of the population with military families and veterans,” says Frances Antonio-Martineau, founder FemAle Brew Fest.

BEERSGIVING: Barrel Aged Conversations are designed as one-on-one & intimate group pairings of Experts with Novices in S.T.E.M industries like craft beer and the military to share knowledge & insider tips on how to transition careers and mindset to overcome barriers and traumas to facilitate professional growth. BEERSGIVING is developing relationships to facilitate these conversations and help create a successfully diverse and inclusive industry. Through the intentional networking and knowledge sharing of these coaching sessions, the goal of BEERSGIVING is to measurably increase the leadership roles and hiring rate of women and minorities & military family members nationally. BEERSGIVING works with the non-profit organizations to support military families, spouses and children gain access to resources in mental health and extending living resources. Representatives are present for Q&A sessions as well.

Confirmed Coaches for the BEERSGIVING: Barrel Aged Conversations Lounge

- Danii Oliver: Business Ownership

- Veronica Ashley-Reid: Demilitarization Career Transition Coach

--Mental Health Coach: Therapist TBC Steven A. Cohen Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Aspire Health Partners

- Craft Beer Education & Fund Manager: J. Nikol Jackson-Beckham, Ph.D.

- Local Brewery Internship Provider: TBA

Breweries:

Out-of-State: Dangerous Man Brewing Co., Country Boy Brewing, Island to Island Brewery, Pontoon Brewing

Florida Based: Cigar City Brewing, Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., Ellipsis Brewing, Funky Buddha Brewery, Yeasty Brews Artisanal Ales, 7venth Sun Brewery, Bootleggers Brewing Co., NOBO Brewing Company, Red Pig Brewery, Concrete Beach Brewery, Wolf Branch Brewing Co., Bay Cannon Beer Company, Tarpon River Brewing, Fat Point Brewing, Swan Brewing, LauderAle, Banging Banjo Brewing Co., Islamorada Beer Company, Millennial Brewing, Brew Bus Brewing, Blue Springs Brewing, Mad Robot Brewing Co., 3 Daughters Brewing, Craft Beer Cellar (FTL), Progressive Distribution (Untitled Art., Edmund’s Oast Brewing, Schilling Cider, Upland Brewing), Kush Hospitality, Crafty Connoisseurs Distributing.

Friends of FemAle: Angry Chair Brewing, MIA Beer Company, Barrel of Monks Brewing

Music: DJ Anna de Ferran / Mona Lisa Tribe / Emily Sheila Band

Partners: Fem Collective, UniteUs Group, Choose954, Kimco Realty, and Le Méridien Dania Beach at Fort Lauderdale Airport, and Yelp.

Tickets are now available.

$45 General Admission (3pm entry)

$55 Early Access (2pm entry)

$35 Early Access / Military Discount BEERSGIVING + Beer package (1pm entry) *Must show Military ID

Choose your festival experience with these packages:

Tickets are Limited on Packages- available while supplies last

$65 Yoga + Beer package (1pm entry)

$65 Sensory Training + Beer package (1pm entry)

$65 Fermentation Diversity + Beer package (1pm entry)

- Early Access Beer Sampling starts at 2pm

- General Admission begins at 3pm

- Tickets available at: www.FemAleBrewfest.com

- Location: Dania Pointe, Dania Beach, FL 33004

About Fem Collective

Fem Collective is a community of women collectively supporting the missions, issues and ambitions of women through networking and events. For more information about Fem Collective, please visit www.femcollective.com and @femcollective.

About UniteUs Group

UniteUs Group is an advertising and marketing consultancy developed under a new model that unites various synergistic entities under one umbrella to deliver progressive creative that benefits the client and various communities by ways of notoriety, innovation and profit. Opened in 2017 the consultancy applies experiences and a vast network of creative talent nurtured over two decades to execute either solely or with strategic relationships a range of services spanning Strategic Marketing, Interactive Marketing, Market Research, Guerilla Marketing, Public & Media Relations, Branded Content, Brand Design & Identity, Brand Activations, Brand Strategy, Creative Direction, Design & Production, Social Strategy & Execution, Media Planning/Buying, Event Curation, Experiential Marketing, Experience Design, Prototyping, Business Consulting. For more information about UniteUs Group, please visit www.uniteusgroup.com and @uniteusgroup.

