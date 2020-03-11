Nashville Aid Provided by Absolute Storage Management

Nashville area properties, managed by Absolute Storage Management, are offering tornado aid.

Nashville, TN, March 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Eighteen properties in Nashville and the surrounding cities, managed by Absolute Storage Management (ASM), are offering relief to residents who stand to be impacted by the recent tornado tragedy.

The below ASM managed facilities are offering free storage and other needed supplies to help with recovery such as boxes, tarps, and at some facilities, truck rentals. Additionally, these locations are accepting donations such as non-perishable food and water donations in partnership with The Red Cross.

Residents seeking more information about the free disaster relief or needing to make self-storage arrangements should contact the nearest participating facility (alphabetized by city). Exclusions based on availability apply. Contact the nearest location for details.

Participating Facilities

Brentwood Self Storage

1714 General George Patton Dr.

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-371-8030

Cool Springs Self Storage

258 Mallory Station Rd.

Franklin, TN 37067

615-771-7672

Franklin Storage @ Downs Blvd.

500 Downs Blvd

Franklin, TN 37067

615-807-1543

Goodview Storage

149 Goodview Way

Gallatin, TN 37066

615-451-2001

New Shackle Self Storage

92 New Shackle Island Road

Hendersonville, TN 37075

615-447-3640

Will Stor

1476 Gallatin Pike North

Madison, TN 37122

615-610-2328

Go Store It

166 Belinda Pkwy.

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

615-758-5700

100 Oaks Self Storage

4320 Kenilwood Drive

Nashville, TN 37204

615-312-7100

Abbott Trinity Self Storage

2021 Pittway Dr.

Nashville, TN 37207

615-226-4300

Abbott West Self Storage

3020 Charlotte Ave.

Nashville, TN 37209

615-320-5700

Melrose Self Storage

700 Inverness Ave.

Nashville, TN 37204

615-739-6856

Whites Creek Self Storage

2730 White Creek Pike

Nashville, TN 37207

615-876-2202

Highway 31 Storage

4792 Columbia Ave.

Thompson Station, TN 37179

615-794-8825

Contact Information:

Absolute Storage Management

Jasmin Jones

678-779-1978

Contact via Email

absolutemgmt.com

