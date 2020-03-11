Denise B. Gibson, BSBM Honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Hemet, CA, March 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Denise B. Gibson of Hemet, California has been honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of human resources management. Each month, P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Denise B. Gibson, BSBM

Denise B. Gibson has over 25 years experience in human resources. Currently, she serves as Omnitrans’ Human Resources Analyst, Recruiter, and Drug and Alcohol Program Manager (DAPM). As such, she is responsible for implementing the agency’s drug free workplace policy and FTA regulated drug/alcohol program. Denise has developed and coordinated training programs that are FTA regulated as well as trained employees in the areas of sexual harassment, diversity, and office ergonomics. She is responsible for recruiting, training, drug and alcohol program management, and oversees all aspects of human resources.

Denise earned a B.S./B.M. from the University of Phoenix and a Personnel Management and Labor Relations Certification from the University of California- Riverside. She also holds FTA Drug/Alcohol Certifications. Denise started her career with the City of Hemet as a HR clerk in the Human Resource Department when she was a young lady, reporting to the Assistant City Manager, Pamela Easter who was the most amazing mentor.

Ms. Gibson is a member of S.H.R.M. In her spare time, she enjoys walking and playing with her four dogs, kayaking, hot air balloon rides, the beach, and spending time with her family.

“I do not try to dance better than anyone else. I only try to dance better than myself.” - Mikhail Baryshnikov

For further information, contact www.Omnitrans.org.

