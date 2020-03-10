CloudWave Announces Disaster Recovery Solution is Now Available on Amazon Web Services

Marlborough, MA, March 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- CloudWave, a leading cloud service provider dedicated to providing IT services to hospitals and healthcare organizations, recently announced the availability of OpSus Recover, cloud-based disaster recovery (DR) services, on Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS offers healthcare providers a reliable, scalable, and secure cloud platform for critical applications and data.

CloudWave’s OpSus Recover service first became available in 2012 and is the DR solution used by over 125 hospitals in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico. OpSus Recover allows healthcare organizations to recover their data securely, and restore operations quickly with an expert team of engineers experienced in helping hospitals manage and recover from disaster and cybersecurity events.

The OpSus Recover service on AWS allows hospitals to perform frequent, rapid backups of encrypted data, and restore anywhere, anytime, on any target system. Delivering OpSus Recover on AWS also enables CloudWave to make their compliant, secure disaster recovery and managed cloud services available to the global healthcare market.

CloudWave’s OpSus Cloud Services are tailored to meet the specific security and compliance needs of healthcare organizations. “CloudWave offers healthcare organizations the ability to leverage the cloud as a secure destination for PHI and enterprise data,” said Matt Donahue, CTO at CloudWave. “AWS offers secure, on-demand compute, storage, and services to help hospitals quickly respond to the needs of their users and control costs.”

OpSus Recover on AWS is available with several service levels to meet recovery objectives, with restorations possible in 2 hours or less. When implementing the service, the OpSus team will work with customers to test their disaster recovery plan and restore data and connectivity, helping hospitals to prepare for an event, minimize downtime, and demonstrate compliance.

“CloudWave’s mission is to empower hospitals to better serve their community, and we fulfill that mission by providing sustainable, quality services that enable our customers to deliver IT to their users in the model that works best for their organization, and focus on projects that deliver value to their users instead of maintaining on-premises hardware,” said Peter Stone, President and CEO of CloudWave. “We are proud to offer AWS to our healthcare customers so they can reap the benefits of deploying a multi-cloud architecture. By helping hospitals evaluate their choices and implement their solution, CloudWave becomes a trusted partner on their cloud journey.”

About CloudWave:

CloudWave helps hospitals bring public, private, and cloud edge resources together into a single operating environment. Our OpSus Cloud Services deliver managed hosting, disaster recovery, systems management, security, backup, and archiving services to healthcare. www.gocloudwave.com.

