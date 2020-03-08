Thank You from Holiday Image

New York, NY, March 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Holiday Image closed its doors in December 2018 after unexpectedly being left without financial backing to continue operations. A Certificate of Cancellation was issued by Delaware on October 18, 2019, formalizing the wind down completion and an end to a wonderful journey. Holiday Image feels fortunate to have spent 15 years delighting the public with holiday experiences worldwide and deeply regrets not being able to continue the work of our business.

Whether you were a customer, a vendor or an employee, our appreciation for you runs deep. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your vision and support and hope that the personal friendships we developed along the way survive the closing of the Company.

Holiday’s mission was to create beauty in the world and thanks to long time loyal customers like Lord and Taylor, Macy’s, Bloomingdales, Gap, Sephora, Cartier, Tiffany’s, Time Warner Center, Westfield, Brookfield, Silverstein, Vornado and many more, the company created a legacy of uniquely beautiful, iconic projects.

Thank you for everything, Holiday Image LLC

